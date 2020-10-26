Funko Reveals New “The Mandalorian” Pop! Vinyl Figures During Inaugural Mando Mondays Event

by | Oct 26, 2020 6:10 PM Pacific Time

As part of this morning’s Mando Mondays weekly merchandise reveal launch event, Lucasfilm revealed several new The Mandalorian Funko Pop! Vinyl figures in anticipation of the hit Disney+ live-action Star Wars series’ second-season premiere on Friday.

First up is Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Mandalorian Flying with The Child ($11.00), available at Funko’s official website. “Celebrate the most stellar fandom of them all and the bounty hunting escapades of The Mandalorian with a Pop! Mandalorian with Jet Pack for your Star Wars collection.” There’s also a Gamestop exclusive variant POP! Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Mandalorian Flying with Blaster ($11.99) if you prefer to have Din Djarin flying solo.

1 of 3

Next is the Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Mythrol ($11.00), available at Funko’s official website. This character was played by former Saturday Night Live cast member Horatio Sanz in the series premiere of The Mandalorian, and based on a recent trailer for season two, he may actually make a surprise return.

1 of 2

Third up is Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Cara Dune ($11.00), available at Funko’s official website. Former Rebel Alliance shock trooper Dune is played by actress Gina Carano in multiple episodes of The Mandalorian’s first season, and returns again as a recurring role in the second.

1 of 2

Fourth we’ve got Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Child in Bag ($11.00), available at Funko’s official website. This toy represents “Baby Yoda” as he is seen after being captured by Imperial Remnant Scout Troopers in The Mandalorian’s first season finale “Redemption.”

1 of 2

Fifth is Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Gamorrean Fighter ($11.00), available at Funko’s official website. The Gamorrean species first appeared as Jabba’s Palace guards in Return of the Jedi, but make their return in The Mandalorian season two as gladiator-like arena fighters.

1 of 2

Lastly, during the Mando Mondays video actor Carl Weathers revealed the Funko Pop! Vinyl figure of his character Greef Karga, though this item does not appear to have gone on sale just yet.

For more news from Mando Mondays and further updates on The Mandalorian, continue checking back right here at LaughingPlace.com.

 
 
