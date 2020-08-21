Funko Honors Star Wars Artist Ralph McQuarrie with New Concept Series Pop! Figures

by | Aug 21, 2020 10:27 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Funko has turned to Star Wars concept art for their new collection of bobblehead Pop! figures. Based on the early drawings by Ralph McQuarrie, this latest series features four Star Wars characters fans know and love, realized as  their original concept drawings.

What’s Happening: 

  • StarWars.com recently interviewed Funko designer Reis O’Brien about his new collection of bobblehead vinyl figures inspired by Ralph McQuarrie’s concept drawings.
  • Long before audiences were introduced to the sweeping and exotic galaxy far, far away, George Lucas commissioned McQuarrie to conceptualize the worlds he was creating for his outer space saga.
  • While McQuarrie’s concepts were modified by the time they made it to the big screen, fans of the series have a deep appreciation for his vision.
  • When it came time for O’Brien to design new Star Wars Pop! Figures for Funko, he thought back to his childhood and pulled inspiration from McQuarrie’s work.
  • The result is the Concept Series, a line of Funko Virtual Con-exclusive Pop! bobbleheads based on McQuarrie’s designs.
  • The collection features four unique figures brought to life for the first time in Funko’s signature style:
    • Darth Vader (menacing and mean)
    • Chewbacca (with yellow bug-eyes)
    • Starkiller (female take on Luke Skywalker)
    • Boba Fett (all white armor)

Funko Star Wars Concept Series

Darth Vader

Chewbacca

Starkiller

Boba Fett

What They’re Saying:

  • Reis O’Brien: “I had books, when I was a kid. The Art of Star Wars and The Art of The Empire Strikes Back. They had a lot of [Ralph] McQuarrie sketches in them. Those early sketches always blew my mind.”
  • O’Brien on the Concept Series: “We started toying with the idea, I’d say maybe four years ago. I initially just did some quick-and-dirty sketches and sent them over to Lucasfilm. They liked the idea, but I think it was a timing thing. It just didn’t feel right at the time. I just made a point, any time we’d have a brainstorm meeting. I’d just kind of roll those back out. [Laughs] ‘Remember this idea?’ Finally, this time, it stuck.”
  • O’Brien on designing “The backs are tricky. You get creative and you try to put yourself in the mindset of a guy designing these characters for this sci-fi movie no one’s heard of back in 1975 or 1976. You just try to imagine what they would’ve imagined.”
  • O’Brien on this project: “This one’s kind of important to me because not only am I a geek about Star Wars, but I’m a geek about the history of Star Wars. I hope that’s what this inspires in other people. Go back, look it up, learn your history, know how it was made.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed