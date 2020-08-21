Funko Honors Star Wars Artist Ralph McQuarrie with New Concept Series Pop! Figures

Funko has turned to Star Wars concept art for their new collection of bobblehead Pop! figures. Based on the early drawings by Ralph McQuarrie, this latest series features four Star Wars characters fans know and love, realized as their original concept drawings.

Long before audiences were introduced to the sweeping and exotic galaxy far, far away, George Lucas commissioned McQuarrie to conceptualize the worlds he was creating for his outer space saga.

While McQuarrie’s concepts were modified by the time they made it to the big screen, fans of the series have a deep appreciation for his vision.

When it came time for O’Brien to design new Star Wars Pop! Figures for Funko, he thought back to his childhood and pulled inspiration from McQuarrie’s work.

The result is the Concept Series, a line of Funko Virtual Con-exclusive Pop! bobbleheads based on McQuarrie’s designs.

The collection features four unique figures brought to life for the first time in Funko’s signature style: Darth Vader (menacing and mean) Chewbacca (with yellow bug-eyes) Starkiller (female take on Luke Skywalker) Boba Fett (all white armor)



