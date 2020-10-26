“The Mandalorian” Updates Coming to “Star Wars: Squadrons,” More Video Games (Mando Mondays)

by | Oct 26, 2020 1:40 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

During this morning’s Mando Mondays weekly The Mandalorian merchandise reveal launch event, hosts Anthony Carboni and Andi Gutierrez announced a number of new Star Wars video game tie-ins to the hit Disney+ live-action series, which returns for its highly anticipated second season later this week on Disney+.

Perhaps the most exciting of these updates is the “Mandalorian Supply Drop” coming to EA’s recently released flight similar / space battle game Star Wars: Squadrons. This themed download– due out this Wednesday, October 28– will include new Hanging Flair, Dashboard Flair, Holograms, and Decals to decorate your starfighter cockpit.

What they’re saying:

  • EA: “Paying homage to the iconic character, we’ve made sure to create this wonderful new dashboard decoration based on a ‘Mysterious Creature.’ This figure can adorn any dashboard across the New Republic’s starfighters, meaning the fan-favorite Tuggtar bobblehead now has a rival! Both factions will receive one hologram, one decal, one dashboard flair, and one hanging flair, meaning eight new cosmetics in total for you to unlock.”

Additional video game updates featuring The Mandalorian content include:

  • Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes – “Kuill and IG-11 will join Mando, Greef Karga, and Cara Dune to complete the crew that made the harrowing run on the Imperial Remnant outpost on Nevarro!”
  • Disney Emoji Blitz – “A new Moff Gideon Villain Event in November, featuring all-new emojis based on the series! Players who complete the event can win a chance at collecting emojis including The Mandalorian, The Child, Death Trooper, Cara Dune, and Moff Gideon in the Diamond Box.”
  • The Sims Freeplay – “Make an adorable addition to your Sims world. All players [receive] a free in-game replica of The Child from December 1 – 31!”
  • Star Wars Pinball – “Jetpacks and flippers ready? Relive memorable moments from your favorite bounty hunter’s journey across the outer reaches of the galaxy. Prepare for this new table coming soon!”
  • Star Wars: The Old Republic – “Need some upgrades to your outfit and arsenal? The long-running MMORPG has released new gear and weapons inspired by The Mandalorian!”

For more information on these The Mandalorian video game updates and to discover discounts on the above titles and other games like The Sims 4 – Star Wars: Journey to Batuu, be sure to visit the official Star Wars website.

 
 
