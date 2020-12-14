Mando Mondays Week 8 Brings More “The Mandalorian” Merchandise to shopDisney

The eighth week of Mando Mondays has arrived, and with it some more The Mandalorian merchandise is available on shopDisney! Let’s take a look at what’s new this week.

The Child ''Protect, Snack, Attack'' Spirit Jersey for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($64.99) – “The Child knows how to keep it simple: ''protect, snack, attack.'' Tap into the power of comfortable fashion when you don this all-cotton Spirit Jersey featuring cartoon rendering of the character known as Grogu on the back and front.”

The Child T-Shirt for Women – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($24.99 – $26.99) – “Journey to a galaxy far, far away in this v-neck Grogu tee with textured Star Wars logo and splatter art starfield background.”

The Child Deluxe Beach Towel – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($24.99) – “The Child from Star Wars: The Mandalorian will be ready to greet you after a day spent frolicking in the waves with this deluxe beach towel. Shaped like the one affectionately called ''baby Yoda'' in his hover pram, this plush towel is simply to-dry-for!”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Week 1 T-Shirt for Adults – Limited Release ($24.99) – “In the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Mando and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. Commemorate the new season with our limited release crew neck t-shirt featuring concept art inspired by episode one.”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Baby Seat Cover by Milk Snob ($40.99) – “Keep your precious cargo cozy with the help of an adorable cast of characters from Star Wars: The Mandalorian, including the Child, The Mandalorian, IG-11 and more. This baby seat cover helps protect your little one from harsh sunlight, wind, and The Empire. The versatile 5-in-1 design by Milk Snob can be used as a cover for infant car seats, nursing, shopping carts, high chairs, and more.”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Baby Blanket by Milk Snob ($46.99) – “Wrap your precious cargo up in this super soft blanket from Milk Snob that features allover adorable character art that includes the Child, The Mandalorian, IG-11 and more. Inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian, it offers the perfect mix of comfy and cozy—the premium blend fabric is breathable and cool to the touch, and can easily be rolled up for intergalactic travel.”