See Grogu in 3D & Augmented Reality Thanks to Google

Google has been creating various objects for 3D augmented reality and this may be the most important one yet as Grogu from The Mandalorian has been added to the list.

Engadget

This currently only works on Android and iOS devices, so make sure to give it a try on your tablet or smartphone.

This isn’t the first time Google has teamed up with Disney and Lucasfilm, as it previously released The Mandalorian AR Experience

You can catch more of Grogu on The Mandalorian, streaming exclusively on Disney+.