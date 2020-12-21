Re-Armored Boba Fett Helmet, Force FX Elite Darksaber, More “The Mandalorian” Toys Revealed by Hasbro

The final week of this year’s Mando Mondays merchandise reveal event has arrived, and with it Hasbro has announced a few very cool new toys and role-play items inspired by the second season of the hit Disney+ live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian.
STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES BOBA FETT (RE-ARMORED) PREMIUM ELECTRONIC HELMET ($119.99) – “Commemorate the live-action return of fan-favorite character BOBA FETT with STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES BOBA FETT (RE-ARMORED) PREMIUM ELECTRONIC HELMET, inspired by the series THE MANDALORIAN on Disney+! This role-play item with premium deco, realistic detail, and series-inspired design is a great addition to any STAR WARS fan’s collection. Featuring a flip-down rangefinder with flashing LED lights and an illuminated heads-up display (HUD), fans can imagine what it was like for the famous bounty hunter to reclaim his iconic armor and suit up for galactic action alongside THE MANDALORIAN! Requires 1 1.5V AAA battery, not included. Includes helmet and instructions.”
STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES THE MANDALORIAN DARKSABER FORCE FX ELITE LIGHTSABER ($249.99) – “Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES THE MANDALORIAN DARKSABER FORCE FX ELITE LIGHTSABER, inspired by the live-action THE MANDALORIAN series on Disney Plus. Combining advanced LEDs and entertainment-inspired Lightsaber sound effects, the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES FORCE FX ELITE LIGHTSABER is the most realistic FORCE FX LIGHTSABER yet and features authentic Lightsaber sound effects inspired by THE MANDALORIAN series, including power-up, power-down, and motion sensor-controlled idle hum and battle clash effects. In addition, this Lightsaber features progressive ignition, molten tip effect, light-up hilt, and the first-ever STAR WARS FORCE FX ELITE LIGHTSABER white LED blade edge. The durable light-up metal hilt features design and deco based on the DARKSABER seen in the live-action series. Proudly display this item in any STAR WARS collection with the included stand, with or without the removable blade. Requires 1 rechargeable 3.7V 1500mAH LiPo battery, included. Includes Lightsaber, barrel plug, hex key tool, stand, rechargeable Li-ion battery, USB charging cord, and instructions.”
STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION BOBA FETT’S SLAVE I Vehicle ($149.99) – “This STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION BOBA FETT’S SLAVE I Vehicle is inspired by the starship in STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK, and makes a great gift for STAR WARS collectors and fans. With original Kenner branding and realistic detail including an opening cockpit, functioning landing gear, separating wings, and a ladder accessory, this vehicle can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes vehicle, stand, HAN SOLO in Carbonite, and instructions.”