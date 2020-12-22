First Episode of New Disney+ YouTube Series, “Draw Me Story” Features Disney Legend Bill Farmer

Disney Legend Bill Farmer is the focus of the first episode of a new YouTube series presented by Disney+ that showcases personalities from the streaming service, and animates a version of a story they want to tell in “Draw Me A Story.”

What’s Happening:

Episode One of a new Disney+ YouTube series, “Draw Me A Story” has debuted, with this episode focusing on a legendary voice actor, Bill Farmer.

The series animates a fun anecdote as told by the featured personality, and at this time, we anticipate each episode will feature different Disney+ series and stars as the focus, not just Bill Farmer throughout.

Disney Legend Bill Farmer tells the story of moving to California and landing the life-changing gig of voicing the iconic Goofy (and Pluto), and how it inspired him to create the Disney+ Original Series It’s A Dog’s Life.

The iconic voice of Goofy and Pluto for more than 30 years, in the series, we see Farmer step out from behind the microphone to meet his own favorite characters — dogs! Bill crosses the country meeting dogs doing all kinds of incredible jobs that make our lives better.

As of press time, there are 10 episodes in the unscripted series that debuted on May 15th, on Disney+.

The first episode followed Bill encountering Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs, with later episodes featuring Dogs with Cheetahs and Companion Dogs as well as Mascot Dogs and Guide Dogs for Runners.

In the story he tells as part of the new YouTube series, he shares how he was buried under snow to help train rescue dogs who aid with the searching of avalanche victims.

It’s a Dog’s Life is now streaming on Disney+.