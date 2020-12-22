New “Ski Norway” Merchandise Hits The Shelves At EPCOT

New merchandise has hit the shelves of the Norway pavilion in EPCOT’s World Showcase at Walt Disney World. The merchandise all has a “Ski Norway” theme featuring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse wearing ski apparel. The phrase “Land of the Midnight Sun” is also emblazoned on many of the new goods offered as well.

A Tervis features the new look and sells for $26.99, while the mug (seen below) sells for $14.99

A faux-aged, almost retro-looking travel poster is also available and sells for $125.00

A keychain that is a simple strap also feature the theme “The Land of the Midnight Sun” and the heads of the pair of skiing mice, selling for $12.99

A smaller version of the print above, but this time in magnet form, sells for $9.99

Perfect for traveling to the real Norway, or anywhere else for that matter, these luggage tags will be great, and can travel home with you for $12.99

An ornament features Mickey and Minnie on a ski lift on one side and the skyline of the Norway pavilion on the other for $16.99.

Of course, a new souvenir line is nothing without matching apparel. There are various shirts that echo the art style and look of the Ski Norway line, and come in unisex and feminine cuts, ranging in price from 19.99 – 36.99

Long-sleeved shirts might be a better fit for the ski theme due to the cold climates needed to participate in such an activity, and these long sleeve shirts keep the same art and iconography and range from $24.99 – $34.99

And lastly, also perfect for the cold weather, a soft hoodie that features “Norway” on the front with a skiing Mickey on the back for $54.99