Disney VoluntEARS Make Holiday Magic for Hospitalized Children in Europe with Ornament Donations

While Disney VoluntEARS at Disneyland Paris couldn’t participate in their traditional holiday visits to children’s hospitals this year, they did manage to share the spirit of the season with kids across Europe.

What’s Happening:

Even in the midst of an unprecedented holiday season, Disneyland Paris’ Cast Members found ways to bring the magic of Christmas to hospitalized children in Europe.

Normally, each December, Disneyland Paris’ Disney VoluntEARS visit these local hospitals to participate in tree trimmings, seasonal activities, and even surprise visits from beloved Disney characters. However, this year, celebrations would have to be a bit different.

To guarantee that the magic of the season would reach these children, Disney VoluntEARS made and shipped 50,000 ornaments to the children’s wards at 150 hospitals throughout France and Belgium.

Disney notes that these efforts and traditions are part of the resort’s year-round commitment to ill and underprivileged children and their families.

Whether it’s through visits, special deliveries of essential goods, foods, or school supplies, thanks to the work of Disney VoluntEARS, families around the world can experience some comfort and joy when they need it the most.

Did You Know?:

