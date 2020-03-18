Disneyland Paris Donates 15 Tons of Food to Local Communities

With local communities struggling during this unprecedented time, Disneyland Paris has donated 15 tons of surplus food inventory to local and national associations in France, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

The donation comes after last week’s decision to temporarily close the resort through the end of the month.

The donation of food went to associations in France like Secours Populaire Français and Restaurants du Cœur, in order to help local communities.

The large donation was accomplished by Disneyland Paris cast members who were tasked with identifying, collecting and redistributing fresh products like salads, fruit, dairy and more as quickly as possible.

The donation is part of Disneyland Paris’ longstanding commitment to reducing food waste and supporting those in need.

