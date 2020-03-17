Disney Shares Video of Food Donations Leaving Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts

We previously shared the news that the Disneyland Resort would be donating their excess food inventory to Second Harvest Food Bank during their resort closure and Walt Disney World followed suit. Disney has shared a video this morning of the donations leaving their inventory at both resort properties and heading out on trucks. Check it out below:
In addition, the Disney Parks Blog has shared a few images of the food donations leaving Disney property.
More Information:
- Walt Disney World Resort Cast Members are currently assisting the Distribution Services team to get the food out safely.
- Disneyland Resort began their donation process over the weekend and many pantries and distribution centers are currently stocked with their donations.
- Food items donated include:
- Dairy products
- Fruit
- Vegetables
- Packaged goods
- Banquet meals
- CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, Harold Herrmann, gave Disney Parks Blog the following quote: “We are deeply grateful to Disneyland Resort for their generous donation of food. Donations of food, especially shelf-stable food, will be critical in the days and weeks ahead to serve those in our community impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.”