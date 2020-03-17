Disney Shares Video of Food Donations Leaving Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts

We previously shared the news that the Disneyland Resort would be donating their excess food inventory to Second Harvest Food Bank during their resort closure and Walt Disney World followed suit. Disney has shared a video this morning of the donations leaving their inventory at both resort properties and heading out on trucks. Check it out below:

In addition, the Disney Parks Blog has shared a few images of the food donations leaving Disney property.

