Disneyland Resort to Donate Excess Food Inventory to Second Harvest Food Bank During Temporary Closure

Today, Disneyland Resort has announced they will be donating excess food to the local Second Harvest Food Bank during the temporary closure of the resort.

What’s happening:

This morning the Disney Parks Blog Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County.

As part of Disney’s ongoing commitment to reducing food waste, they will use this unfortunate downtime as a way to benefit the local organization.

The Parks Blog notes that while closely following food safety guidelines, excess inventory will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank, whose mission is to end hunger in Orange County. Donated foods will include: Dairy products Fruit Vegetables Packaged goods Banquet meals

Since 2014, the Disneyland Resort has operated a food donation program through which prepared, unserved food from select locations is regularly donated to support those in need within the local community.

This program is in addition to the food scraps diversion program, which also supports environmental efforts in reducing food waste.

Did you know: