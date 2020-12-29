Disney+ Sees a 28% Increase in App Installations During the Holiday

Disney+ saw a 28% increase in app installations over the Christmas holiday along with the release of the Disney and Pixar film Soul debuting free for all subscribers.
What’s Happening:
- According to Bloomberg, Disney+ had 2.3 million installations of its mobile app over the Christmas holiday. This is a 28% increase from the previous weekend numbers based on information from market-research firm Sensor Tower.
- The Christmas weekend saw the debut of the Disney and Pixar feature film Soul on the service, free to all Disney+ subscribers.
- Soul had a theatrical debut in international markets which brought in around $7.6 million.
- In addition to Soul, December on Disney+ had the movie premiere of Godmothered and the season two finale of The Mandalorian along with other additions to the service.
- January on Disney+ will see the return of Jim Henson Company’s late-night talk show Earth to Ned, Marvel’s WandaVision, and ABC's 90s comedy Dinosaurs.
More Disney+
- Read our review of Soul.
- Check out everything coming to Disney+ in our content guide.