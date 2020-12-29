Disney+ Sees a 28% Increase in App Installations During the Holiday

Disney+ saw a 28% increase in app installations over the Christmas holiday along with the release of the Disney and Pixar film Soul debuting free for all subscribers.

What’s Happening:

According to Bloomberg

The Christmas weekend saw the debut of the Disney and Pixar feature film Soul on the service, free to all Disney+ subscribers.

on the service, free to all Disney+ subscribers. Soul had a theatrical debut in international markets which brought in around $7.6 million.

had a theatrical debut in international markets which brought in around $7.6 million. In addition to Soul , December on Disney+ had the movie premiere of Godmothered The Mandalorian along with other additions to the service.

, December on Disney+ had the movie premiere of along with other additions to the service. January on Disney+ will see the return of Jim Henson Company’s late-night talk show Earth to Ned Marvel WandaVision ABC Dinosaurs

