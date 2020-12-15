ABC’s 90s Sitcom “Dinosaurs” Reportedly Coming to Disney+ in January 2021

The rumors are true, the Sinclair family is about to find a new home on Disney+! All four seasons of Jim Henson’s series, Dinosaurs, will be streaming on the platform starting on January 29, 2021.

What’s Happening:

Jim Henson had the idea for Dinosaurs in the late 80’s and passed away less than a year before it premiered on ABC.

in the late 80’s and passed away less than a year before it premiered on ABC. The series debuted on the network in April 1991 and ran for 4 seasons. Ending with a total of 65 episodes, Dinosaurs aired its finale in October of 1994.

About the Series:

“Meet the Sinclairs — the funniest family in 60 million years! They're just your average family with one BIG difference. They're dinosaurs, living the good life in sixty million and three B.C. Daddy Earl, his wife Fran, their kids Robbie, Charlene, and the Baby, and feisty Grandma Ethyl bring a hilarious Jurassic twist to daily life.”

What They’re Saying:

“It sits very well on Disney+. When they were divvying up what goes where, they eventually decided should be over on Disney+. I think it’ll find a bigger and new audience base on Disney+.” Henson on being the first to create a show like Dinosaurs : “It was a show that benefitted from lack of experience….Basically, there was nobody who had the experience to do what we were doing. The fact that I was 27 or so didn’t matter. I was as much of an expert as anybody else. It was nice to bring everybody together and go, ‘Okay, this has never been done. And now we’re going to figure out how to do it.’”

“It was a show that benefitted from lack of experience….Basically, there was nobody who had the experience to do what we were doing. The fact that I was 27 or so didn’t matter. I was as much of an expert as anybody else. It was nice to bring everybody together and go, ‘Okay, this has never been done. And now we’re going to figure out how to do it.’” Henson on the demands of making the show: “We had all of this incredible talent and yet as we set out to make it, we thought it was impossible. And you had to make one a week in those days because you had to keep up with the airing order….It was hard to make in three weeks. And sure enough we made one a week.”

All four seasons of Dinosaurs will be available on Disney+ on January 29, 2021.