Shanghai Disneyland Celebrates the Structure Topping for Zootopia Land’s Main Attraction

Shanghai Disney Resort shared photos and an announcement that the final steel roof structure for the main attraction at their new land, Zootopia, has been installed.

Shanghai Disney Resort sent out an announcement that the final steel roof has been installed on the main attraction for the new land, Zootopia.

Leaders representing the Shanghai Disney Resort, the Administrative Commission of Shanghai International Resort, and the Shanghai Shendi Group were all in attendance and signed the final roof deck before the installation.

Zootopia will be the eighth themed land at Shanghai Disneyland.

The attraction will take Guests on an adventure through the metropolis of Zootopia along with Nick, Judy, and other characters from the film.

