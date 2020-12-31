Disney to Present Pre-Recorded “Fantasy in the Sky” Fireworks for New Year’s Eve

Ending one year and welcoming another with fireworks has been a long standing tradition at Walt Disney World. This year however, Disney won’t be lighting up the nighttime sky with their signature displays. However, they are sharing a special pre-recorded presentation of “Fantasy in the Sky” so that fans across the nation can enjoy celebrating festively at home!

What’s Happening:

The Disney Parks Blog

As part of #DisneyMagicMoments, Disney will present a New Year’s Eve virtual viewing of “Fantasy in the Sky” fireworks tonight at 11:48 pm ET.

Guests will find a link to the video on the Disney Parks Blog homepage

This special pre-recorded presentation features the New Year’s Eve 2017 “Fantasy in the Sky” fireworks show from Magic Kingdom

As with all fireworks shows at Disney Parks, “Fantasy in the Sky” combines dazzling displays with beloved music from films such as Pinocchio and Peter Pan, and some of the Park’s popular attractions.

Following the fireworks, the evening will end with a "spectacular finale" presented by Disney's Godmothered—which is now streaming on Disney+

Here’s to a healthy and prosperous 2021! Happy New Year!