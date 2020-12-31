ESPN Reveals Network and Digital Broadcast Coverage for the 2020 Heisman Trophy Ceremony on January 5

As the 2020 Heisman Trophy Ceremony approaches, ESPN has announced their network and digital coverage of the annual event.

What’s Happening:

As previously announced

2020 marks the first that the Heisman Ceremony will be hosted at ESPN Studios in Bristol, CT.

Chris Fowler will serve as host, joined by reporter Maria Taylor.

ESPN analysts and former Heisman Trophy winners Desmond Howard (1991) and Tim Tebow (2007) will contribute remotely, as will other past winners.

All four 2020 finalists will join the ceremony via satellite from home or their schools. This year’s group includes: Alabama quarterback Mac Jones Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith Florida quarterback Kyle Trask

The broadcast will feature a brand new graphics and animations package designed by ESPN’s Creative Services team for the Heisman Ceremony.

In November, ESPN announced a new multi-year agreement

ESPN Digital and Social

Prior to the main event, The Heisman Show will air live from 6:30-7 pm on ESPN’s social and digital platforms including: @espn on Twitter ESPN on Facebook ESPN YouTube ESPN App

will air live from 6:30-7 pm on ESPN’s social and digital platforms including: The Heisman Show is hosted by Christine Williamson and Harry Lyles Jr. and will offer a mix of analysis and interviews with the Heisman Ceremony broadcast team, Heisman Trophy finalists, and former Heisman Trophy winners.

ESPN.com highlights:

Lyles Jr. will write about DeVonta Smith, the changing nature of college football, and “why it’s past time for a wide receiver to win the Heisman again.”

Profiles on each of the finalists.

Following the Heisman Ceremony, Adam Rittenberg will have a too-early look at top 2021 Heisman candidates for ESPN+.