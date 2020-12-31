As the 2020 Heisman Trophy Ceremony approaches, ESPN has announced their network and digital coverage of the annual event.
What’s Happening:
- As previously announced ESPN will televise the 86th Heisman Trophy Ceremony presented by Nissan on Tuesday, January 5, at 7 pm ET.
- 2020 marks the first that the Heisman Ceremony will be hosted at ESPN Studios in Bristol, CT.
- Chris Fowler will serve as host, joined by reporter Maria Taylor.
- ESPN analysts and former Heisman Trophy winners Desmond Howard (1991) and Tim Tebow (2007) will contribute remotely, as will other past winners.
- All four 2020 finalists will join the ceremony via satellite from home or their schools. This year’s group includes:
- Alabama quarterback Mac Jones
- Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence
- Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith
- Florida quarterback Kyle Trask
- The broadcast will feature a brand new graphics and animations package designed by ESPN’s Creative Services team for the Heisman Ceremony.
- In November, ESPN announced a new multi-year agreement with The Heisman Trust. The network has been the exclusive home of the Heisman Trophy Ceremony since 1994.
ESPN Digital and Social
- Prior to the main event, The Heisman Show will air live from 6:30-7 pm on ESPN’s social and digital platforms including:
- @espn on Twitter
- ESPN on Facebook
- ESPN YouTube
- ESPN App
- The Heisman Show is hosted by Christine Williamson and Harry Lyles Jr. and will offer a mix of analysis and interviews with the Heisman Ceremony broadcast team, Heisman Trophy finalists, and former Heisman Trophy winners.
ESPN.com highlights:
- Lyles Jr. will write about DeVonta Smith, the changing nature of college football, and “why it’s past time for a wide receiver to win the Heisman again.”
- Profiles on each of the finalists.
- Following the Heisman Ceremony, Adam Rittenberg will have a too-early look at top 2021 Heisman candidates for ESPN+.