ESPN Announces 86th Annual Heisman Trophy Ceremony on January 5th, 2021

The 86th Annual Heisman Trophy Ceremony will be broadcast on January 5th on ESPN, the exclusive home of the ceremony through a multi-year agreement with The Heisman Trust.

What’s Happening:

ESPN has been the exclusive home of the Heisman Trophy Ceremony since 1994.

The next ceremony will be televised on Tuesday, January 5, at 7 pm ET presented by Nissan.

An announcement was made live on ESPN this morning, viewable in the video above.

Unlike previous years, the 2020 Heisman Ceremony will be presented from ESPN’s Bristol, Connecticut studio for the first time.

Chris Fowler returns as host for his 27th year in a row along with reporters Tom Rinaldi and Maria Taylor with ESPN analysts Desmond Howard and Tim Tebow, both former Heisman Trophy winners.

Heisman finalists will participate remotely from their homes or schools along with several virtual appearances from Heisman Trophy winners.

Voting will continue until December 21st and is based on on-field performances during the regular college football season.

Heisman Trophy Finalists will be announced during a special ESPN presentation on Thursday, Dec. 24 at 7:30 pm.

What They’re Saying: