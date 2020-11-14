ESPN Announces 86th Annual Heisman Trophy Ceremony on January 5th, 2021

by | Nov 14, 2020 9:32 AM Pacific Time

Tags:

The 86th Annual Heisman Trophy Ceremony will be broadcast on January 5th on ESPN, the exclusive home of the ceremony through a multi-year agreement with The Heisman Trust.

What’s Happening:

  • ESPN has been the exclusive home of the Heisman Trophy Ceremony since 1994.
  • The next ceremony will be televised on Tuesday, January 5, at 7 pm ET presented by Nissan.
  • An announcement was made live on ESPN this morning, viewable in the video above.
  • Unlike previous years, the  2020 Heisman Ceremony will be presented from ESPN’s Bristol, Connecticut studio for the first time.
  • Chris Fowler returns as host for his 27th year in a row along with reporters Tom Rinaldi and Maria Taylor with ESPN analysts Desmond Howard and Tim Tebow, both former Heisman Trophy winners.
  • Heisman finalists will participate remotely from their homes or schools along with several virtual appearances from Heisman Trophy winners.
  • Voting will continue until December 21st and is based on on-field performances during the regular college football season.
  • Heisman Trophy Finalists will be announced during a special ESPN presentation on Thursday, Dec. 24 at 7:30 pm.

What They’re Saying:

  • Mike Comerford, president of the Heisman Trophy Trust: “Although college football may look and feel a lot different, there is no shortage of incredible talent on the gridiron this year. One thing the pandemic cannot change is the spirit of a true winner and we are eager to again celebrate that winner on the annual Heisman Trophy Ceremony. We are also excited to extend our partnership with ESPN, the leading multinational sports entertainment brand, and look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship with them.”
  • Kurt Dargis, director of programming, ESPN: “The Heisman Trophy is one of the most iconic awards in sports and ESPN is honored to have annually presented the Ceremony for nearly three decades. We look forward to continuing our relationship with the Heisman Trust in the years ahead as we come together to celebrate college football and one of the sport’s enduring traditions.”
  • Chris Fowler, ESPN sports broadcaster:  “So much has changed with college football this year, and a virtual Heisman Trophy Ceremony is different than any Heisman Ceremony we’ve done before. What hasn’t changed, however, is that we’re honoring the best player in college football and sharing in this life-changing moment. I’m excited to have so many Heisman winners actively participate in the Ceremony this year, including the opportunity to engage with current NFL stars. Welcoming a new member into this prestigious brotherhood is always meaningful, whether we’re celebrating in person or virtually. I look forward to honoring these exceptional athletes this year, and I know we are all anticipating a return to New York City in the years to come.”

 
 
