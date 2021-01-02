In-Person Photos of the Dooney & Bourke Disney Dogs Magic Band

In conjunction with the Reigning Cats and Dogs Collection from Disney Parks, Dooney & Bourke has released a new limited edition Magic Band that uses imagery from a bag released earlier this year. First made available on shopDisney, this was our first in-person look at the new release.

The handsome box includes Pongo, Perdita, Lucky, Max, Nana, Copper and Little Brother outside of a dog house castle. Inside the box, the phrase “I Heart My Disney Dog” brings a smile to any pawrents face.

This release is limited to 2,500 and retails for $58.00. When you think about it, that’s not many to go around for all the Disney dog lovers out there, especially if you’re trying to match it with the bag. Click here to get yours before they’re all gone.

Like other Dooney & Bourke Magic Bands, the release includes a metal slider with the logo stamped into it. It’s removable and since this Magic Band is gender neutral colors, it gives it wider appeal than your typical Dooney & Bourke Magic Band.

We’re loving this special edition release in its collectible box. If you’re more of a cat person, there’s a similar release available with cats, we just haven’t seen it at the parks yet.