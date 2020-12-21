‘Paws’ Everything! New Disney Parks Reigning Cats and Dogs Collection Launches December 28

If you fell in love with the Dooney & Bourke Disney Parks Reigning Cats and Dogs bags, your ears will perk up at the news the collection is expanding! Starting on December 28th the collection will be available at Walt Disney World, Disneyland Resort and shopDisney. Fans can browse dozens of outfits and accessories for themselves and their pets featuring Disney’s beloved furry friends.

Disney Reigning Cats and Dogs Collection

The Disney Parks Reigning Cats and Dogs collection will be available at Walt Disney World Resort, Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort and online at shopDisney.com beginning December 28th. This all-new assortment is the first-ever collection from Disney Parks for pet owners and pets alike with apparel, accessories and more!

Styles for Pets

Furry Fashion

Your classy canine will wow the competition in any one of these outfits with a Disney Dogs allover print!

Disney Dogs Dress for Dogs – $ 39.99

Disney Dogs Spirit Jersey for Dogs – $ 24.99

Disney Dogs Shirt for Dogs – $ 39.99

Canine Raincoat

“This hooded raincoat has an allover print featuring a colorful collection of your favorite cinematic canines.”

Disney Dogs Raincoat for Dogs – $34.99

Hoodies

“Pluto encourages your furry four-legged friend to ‘Stay Pawsitive’ while Lady reminds you ‘Life is a walk in the park’ with these Disney Dogs Hoodies!”

Disney Dogs Hoodie for Dogs – Blue – $34.99

Disney Dogs Hoodie for Dogs – Pink – $34.99

Collars and Accessories

“For Cats: Marie, Cheshire Cat and Lucifer are among the fluffy cast of characters featured on this collar that includes a detachable bell. For Dogs: Pluto, Nana, and Dug are among the colorful cast of characters featured on this collar and lead that are available in a variety of sizes.”

Disney Cats Cat Collar – $12.99

Disney Dogs Dog Collar – $17.99

Disney Dogs Dog Lead – $17.99

Doggy Dress-Up

“Your canine companion will love going for walks in the company of some of your favorite Disney dogs. Dress up with stylish bows or fun bandanas that attach easily to your pet's collar so they'll look doggone cute.”

Disney Dogs Collar Bowtie Accessory – $6.99

Disney Dogs Collar Bow Accessory – $6.99

Disney Dogs Bandana Set for Dogs – $24.99

Playtime and Meal Time

Your pets can appreciate Disney magic right at home during playtime or meal time thanks to these adorable four legged friends.

Disney Cats Cat Toy – $17.99

Disney Cats Pet Dish – $19.99

Disney Dogs Pet Dish – $19.99

Styles for Humans

Disney Dress Shop

Disney Cats Dress for Women – $128

Disney Dogs Dress for Women – $108

Trendy Tops

Cats

Marie ''You Say Cat Lady Like It's a Bad Thing'' T-shirt for Women – $36.99

Disney Cats T-Shirt for Women – $36.99

Dogs

Lady ''More Disney. More Dogs'' T-shirt for Women – $36.99

Disney Dogs T-Shirt for Women – $37

Disney Dogs Spirit Jersey for Adults – $64.99

Rainwear

Disney Parks Reigning Cats and Dogs Rain Jacket for Women – $54.99

Fashion Leggings

Disney Cats Leggings for Women – $39.99

Disney Dogs Leggings for Women – $39.99

Hats and Headbands

Hats

We’re pretty pawsitive that you’ve never seen a rain hat or baseball cap this purrfect!

Disney Cats and Dogs Rain Hat for Adults – $29.99

Disney Cats Baseball Cap for Adults – $27.99

Headbands

Sequins or spots? It doesn’t matter, either way you’ll look quite fetching wearing fuzzy ears inspired by Marie or Disney’s 101 Dalmatians.

Marie Plush Headband – The Aristocats – $24.99

101 Dalmatians Headband for Adults – $24.99

Clothing for Kids

Children

Pluto Striped T-Shirt for Boys – $24.99

Disney Dogs ''I'm Here to Pet All the Puppies'' T-Shirt for Girls – $29.99

Disney Cats Dress for Girls – $34.99

Disney Dogs Leggings for Girls – $24.99

Baby

Disney Cats Bodysuit for Baby – Walt Disney World – $24.99

Disney Dogs ''I Chews You'' Bodysuit for Baby – $19.99

Fashion Accessories for Humans

See-Through Umbrella

“Disney Parks Reigning Cats and Dogs umbrella makes such a fine companion, you'll want to take it for a walk even when it's not raining. The translucent dome is covered in a paw pattern and each panel features a famous canine or feline characters.”

Disney Parks Reigning Cats and Dogs Umbrella – $39.99

Loungefly Essentials

Cats

“This ‘meow-gical’ mini backpack by Loungefly will keep your essentials safely stowed under the watchful eyes of three of Disney's famous felines: Marie, Figaro and Oliver.”

Marie, Figaro and Oliver Mini Backpack – $90

Marie, Figaro and Oliver Loungefly Wallet – $50

Dogs

“Life will be a walk in the park with these Loungefly accessories that feature three of Disney's canine characters: Rolly, Lady and Pluto.”

Rolly, Lady and Pluto Loungefly Mini Backpack – $90

Rolly, Lady and Pluto Loungefly Wallet – $50

Alex and Ani

“Combine your love of chic style and Disney pets with a rose gold or silvertone bangle by Alex and Ani.”

Disney Cats Bangle by Alex and Ani – $49.99

Disney Dogs Bangle by Alex and Ani – $49.99

Around the Human Home

Kitchen Towels

Disney Cats Kitchen Towel Set – $19.99

Disney Dogs Kitchen Towel Set – $19.99

Rubber Spatulas

Disney Cats Spatula and Cookie Cutter Set – $19.99

Disney Dogs Spatula and Cookie Cutter Set – $19.99

Mugs

Disney Cats Mug – $14.99

Disney Dogs Mug – $14.99

Picture Frames

Disney Dogs Photo Frame – 5'' x 7'' – $29.99

Disney Dogs Photo Frame – 5'' x 7'' – $29.99

Journal and Pen Set

Disney Cats Journal and Pen Set – $22.99

Disney Dogs Journal and Pen Set – $22.99

Magnets

I ♥ My Disney Cat Magnet – $7.99

Disney Dogs Magnet – $7.99

Keychains