Disneyland Paris Welcomes 2021 With New Ad Campaign: “Live Like Never Before”

Happy New Year from Disneyland Paris! As the clock strikes midnight and Europe enters 2021, Disneyland Paris has released a new ad that celebrates Disney’s past as they step into the future.

What’s Happening:

Using Walt Disney’s dedication speech from Disneyland’s opening day, the new ad begins with floating crystals that contain icons including Walt Disney’s face, Minnie Mouse’s shoes, Captain America’s shield and Mickey Mouse’s white gloves.

It then transitions to a girl dancing with Belle before showing footage from the parks including characters and attractions like Frozen: A Musical Invitation , Star Tours, Big Thunder Mountain, Toy Soldiers Parachute Drop and Dumbo the Flying Elephant .

, and . It then transitions into a kaleidoscope show reminiscent of the opening of The Wonderful World of Color

that reveals the phrase “It’s time to live like never before” as it zooms out of the kaleidoscope from the top of Sleeping Beauty Castle. The ad ends with the castle in spotlights with 2021 surrounding the spires.

The park icon is scheduled to undergo a major refurbishment

The Disneyland Paris Resort is currently closed until February 12th, 2021