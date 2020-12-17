Disneyland Paris’ Sleeping Beauty Castle to Undergo First Major Refurbishment in January 2021

Disneyland Paris’ Sleeping Beauty Castle is about to undergo a transformation. For the first time ever, the iconic castle will receive a major refurbishment starting in January of 2021.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris has announced that for the first time since it’s opening in 1992, Sleeping Beauty Castle is about to undergo a major refurbishment.

The project will start in January 2021 and was announced today during Disneyland Paris’s InsidEars Magical Christmas Show.

When the refurbishment Walt Disney Imagineering and Construction teams have been preparing for two years now to ensure that the Castle is carefully refurbished. When it’s finished, guests can expect to find this iconic symbol of Disneyland Paris more sparkling than ever!

Refurbishing such an icon is serious work, and Disneyland Paris has hired some of the most experienced craftsmen in France.

Artistic director for Disneyland Park, Tracy Eck revealed, "For the roofs, for example, we will work with craftsmen who also work on historical monuments.”

While no projected end date has been announced, the grand reveal of the completed work will no doubt be spectacular!

The Guest Experience:

Disneyland Paris will install a special canvas to represent and cover Sleeping Beauty Castle during the refurbishment.

Guests will still be able to go through Sleeping Beauty Castle to access Fantasyland from Main Street U.S.A. or access the stores located in the Castle during the enhancement work period.

This renovation is a continuation of Disneyland Paris’ efforts to give guests an increasingly immersive and high-quality experience, and is part of an investment strategy for renewing and beautifying the resort.

More Disneyland Paris Projects:

Over at Walt Disney Studios Park, a multi-year expansion is in development and will include: Avengers Campus A new Frozen-based area A new Star Wars-based area

A new lake which will be the focal point for entertainment experiences and will also connect each of the new park areas. The multi-year development will roll out in phases beginning in 2021.