New Mickey Mouse LEGO Art to be Available Online Tomorrow

Oh boy! LEGO will have a brand new LEGO Art set available tomorrow, featuring everybody’s favorite Mouse himself, Mickey Mouse.

LEGO Art sets offer a creative experience in which builders can turn a blank canvas into, in this case, Mickey Mouse.

The set also includes pieces for builders to put together Minnie Mouse art as well.

The new LEGO Mickey Mouse Art set will be available tomorrow, January 1, 2021. You’ll be able to order it here

More details on The LEGO Mickey Mouse Art set: