New Mickey Mouse LEGO Art to be Available Online Tomorrow

Oh boy! LEGO will have a brand new LEGO Art set available tomorrow, featuring everybody’s favorite Mouse himself, Mickey Mouse.
- LEGO Art sets offer a creative experience in which builders can turn a blank canvas into, in this case, Mickey Mouse.
- The set also includes pieces for builders to put together Minnie Mouse art as well.
- The new LEGO Mickey Mouse Art set will be available tomorrow, January 1, 2021. You’ll be able to order it here.
More details on The LEGO Mickey Mouse Art set:
- Show off your love of Disney’s Mickey Mouse or Minnie Mouse with this stunning mosaic LEGO Art ǀ Disney’s Mickey Mouse (31202) set. You can display the piece on your wall or shelf after creating it.
- Enjoy a relaxing break with this LEGO set, featuring over 2,650 pieces, including 9 canvas wall decor plates, Disney signature tile, brick-built LEGO frame, unique hanging element and a tile tool.
- This set lets you relax and recharge while you focus on your appreciation for Disney's MickeyMouse through art. With the included Soundtrack, you can learn new details as you build.
- To push your creativity further, combine 2 of the craft hobby sets to create a special united piece, featuring Disney’s Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse on a distinctive background.
- A portrait measures over 15.5 in. (40 cm) square and offers 2 building options. It makes a meaningful gift for yourself or other Disney enthusiasts in your life who also love DIY projects.
- The coffee-table-quality instructions guide you through the project and offer a stress-relieving road map through the art along with some creative LEGO-inspired relaxation.
- Perfect to display on a wall or shelf, LEGO Art sets offer adults like you a rewarding building experience while you explore your passion for creative arts-and-crafts-related hobbies.
- LEGO components meet rigorous industry standards to ensure they are consistent, compatible and connect and pull apart consistently every time – it's been that way since 1958.
- LEGO components are dropped, squashed, twisted, heated, bent, scratched and stretched, ensuring that this Disney’s Mickey Mouse wall decor piece meets stringent global safety standards.