New Mickey Mouse LEGO Art to be Available Online Tomorrow

by | Dec 31, 2020 6:27 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Oh boy! LEGO will have a brand new LEGO Art set available tomorrow, featuring everybody’s favorite Mouse himself, Mickey Mouse.

  • LEGO Art sets offer a creative experience in which builders can turn a blank canvas into, in this case, Mickey Mouse.
  • The set also includes pieces for builders to put together Minnie Mouse art as well.

  • The new LEGO Mickey Mouse Art set will be available tomorrow, January 1, 2021. You’ll be able to order it here.

More details on The LEGO Mickey Mouse Art set:

  • Show off your love of Disney’s Mickey Mouse or Minnie Mouse with this stunning mosaic LEGO Art ǀ Disney’s Mickey Mouse (31202) set. You can display the piece on your wall or shelf after creating it.
  • Enjoy a relaxing break with this LEGO set, featuring over 2,650 pieces, including 9 canvas wall decor plates, Disney signature tile, brick-built LEGO frame, unique hanging element and a tile tool.
  • This set lets you relax and recharge while you focus on your appreciation for Disney's MickeyMouse through art. With the included Soundtrack, you can learn new details as you build.
  • To push your creativity further, combine 2 of the craft hobby sets to create a special united piece, featuring Disney’s Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse on a distinctive background.
  • A portrait measures over 15.5 in. (40 cm) square and offers 2 building options. It makes a meaningful gift for yourself or other Disney enthusiasts in your life who also love DIY projects.
  • The coffee-table-quality instructions guide you through the project and offer a stress-relieving road map through the art along with some creative LEGO-inspired relaxation.
  • Perfect to display on a wall or shelf, LEGO Art sets offer adults like you a rewarding building experience while you explore your passion for creative arts-and-crafts-related hobbies.
  • LEGO components meet rigorous industry standards to ensure they are consistent, compatible and connect and pull apart consistently every time – it's been that way since 1958.
  • LEGO components are dropped, squashed, twisted, heated, bent, scratched and stretched, ensuring that this Disney’s Mickey Mouse wall decor piece meets stringent global safety standards.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed