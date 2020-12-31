Our 21 Most Anticipated Disney Things (Hopefully) Coming in 2021

Finally, 2020 is (nearly) over. That means we can look forward to all of the exciting things we really really hope will happen in the new year. With that in mind, we once again asked our staff to rank their top picks for projects set to debut in 2021 and then ranked them accordingly. Naturally, our 2021 list includes some items that also managed to make their way on our 2020 edition… but that’s just how it goes. With that, here are the top 21 things we’re excited for from The Walt Disney Company in 2021.

The first of many Marvel projects to make our list is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. While we haven’t seen much of anything from this film just yet, we know that it stars Simu Liu and is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. We also know that it’s currently set for release on July 9th after wrapping principal photography in October. Other than that, we’re really just trusting Kevin Feige at the team at Marvel and getting hyped as a result.

Now in it’s 11th season on Fox, Bob’s Burgers is finally getting the cinematic treatment. Again, we don’t know much else about this big screen endeavor — but, as big fans of the series, we’re sure we’ll love it. The Bob’s Burgers Movie is currently set for an April 9th bow.

Another MCU film… and another one we have yet to see footage from. Well, there was that photo of a ripped Kumail Nanjiani, but that doesn’t really count. Surely the winning formula here is not only the Marvel brand but all the all-star cast that includes the likes of Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, the aforementioned Nanjiani, and many more. Surely we’ll get a better look at the film before its release on November 5th.

It was a bit surprising when we didn’t get an update on the previously-announced Monsters at Work series coming to Disney+, but it seems that all is well. The show — which is of course a spin-off of Monsters Inc and Monsters University — will feature the voices of returning stars Billy Crystal and John Goodman alongside Ben Feldman, Kelly Marie Tran, Henry Winkler, Aisha Tyler, and others. Although we don’t know exactly when the series will debut, it should be sometime in the new year.

What if Marvel Studios expanded beyond live-action films and series to create its own animated series? The answer is What If…? This unique Disney+ series will feature alternate versions of some of the MCU and larger Marvel Universe’s most famous tales. For example, what if Peggy Carter was the one injected with Super Soldier Serum? We’ll get to find out when the show debuts this summer.

Following the release of Soul just last week, Pixar will return on June 18th with Luca. “Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, the original animated feature is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: he is a sea monster from another world just below the water’s surface.” Sounds intriguing, doesn’t it?

Given the humor found in this film’s namesake attraction, you might have thought they were joking when they announced the movie’s release was once again being delayed. Alas, the film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt was indeed pushed to July 30th. Still, the project does look like a lot of fun — and, if you don’t believe that, you’re in da Nile.

“Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.” Oh, and the film will feature songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda — enough said. Encanto is slated for November 24th.

Snow White’s Enchanted Wish

Once upon a time, we thought that the work being done to Snow White’s Scary Adventure at Disneyland Park was just a normal (but sizable) refurbishment. However, a mere few weeks ago, Disney announced that the update would actually lead to a new name for the ride, so we’ll go ahead and treat it at a new-ish attraction. There are several reasons why we don’t currently know when Enchanted Wish will open, but we’ll get to that later.

The stateside debut of this ride themed to Pixar’s Ratatouille was expected to happen this year but, ya know. Judging by recent developments, it would seem as though the ride is pretty much ready to welcome guests once conditions allow for it. We’re hoping for news on that front soon but, for now, there’s reason to believe that EPCOT guests will be able to experience Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure sometime in 2021.

Another EPCOT arrival that’s been pushed into the new year is Harmonious. Technically taking the place of EPCOT Forever but really replacing Illuminations: Reflections of Earth, this new nighttime spectacular will celebrate Disney music worldwide. We’ll hopefully see exactly what that means in 2021.

Marvel fans were already gearing up to see this film just as the pandemic struck the U.S. One year later, they’ll finally get to see Natasha Romanoff’s headlining film when Black Widow is released on May 7th.

Spider-Man 3

Okay, technically this film isn’t Disney. Instead, like past installments, it will be released by Sony who is co-producing with Marvel. However, with rumors suggesting that this film could bring Spidey villains of yesteryear into the MCU, we’re going to go ahead and make an exception because, well, it all just sounds so awesome. The untitled Spider-Man film is set to swing into theatres on December 17th.

Following the release of Mulan in September, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Raya and the Last Dragon will be the second film to get the Premier Access treatment on Disney+. That means subscribers will be able to see it from the comfort of their own home starting on March 5th… if they pay an additional $29.99. While we’re not ready to say for sure that it’ll be worth it, we’re definitely leaning that direction given its feature on this list.

Loki can really not be killed, can he? When the trickster managed to reclaim possession of the tesseract in Avengers: Endgame, fans figured that this change of fortune would directly factor into this upcoming Disney+ series. Sure enough, that’s what a new trailer for the series shows us. Yet, we’ll need to wait until May to see more from Loki.

The Book of Boba Fett

Funny how a project we only found out about a couple of weeks ago worked its way up our list so quickly. That’s apparently what happens when you announce a surprise series starring a Star Wars fan favorite. Sadly, we’ll need to hold out until next December for The Book of Boba Fett, but it’s sure to be a blast.

In previous MCU installments, Sam Wilson (The Falcon) and Bucky Barnes (The Winter Soldier) haven’t exactly seemed like best buds. But, nothing brings friends together like a co-headlined Disney+ series. As a result, we’ll get to see these two in action starting in March — and we can’t wait.

At long last, the first MCU series is now just a couple of weeks away. And, luckily for us, this one looks like a trip. Part classic sitcom, part Marvel multiverse adventure, we don’t know what to expect from this one except for awesomeness. WandaVision hits Disney+ January 15th.

Walt Disney World ’s 50th Anniversary

On October 1st, 1971, Magic Kingdom and Walt Disney World officially opened. That somehow means that the resort will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year. Sadly, Disney’s celebratory plans have likely been scaled back due to the 2020 of it all. Nevertheless, we know they’ll have something special in store for us and we’ll definitely be honoring the milestone all year long.

Disneyland Reopening

As fans know all too well, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure have been closed for more than nine months now. Although the parks once planned to reopen in time for Disneyland’s 65th anniversary in July, that clearly didn’t happen — and rising coronavirus cases in California have only further dashed hopes for a timely return. Here’s wishing that the Happiest Place on Earth can safely welcome back guests in this new year.

Technically this top pick can’t actually happen until our second-place finisher comes to fruition… but whatever. Given the prominent presence that Marvel and the Disney Parks have had on this list, it should come as no surprise that a Marvel-themed Disney Parks addition is our most anticipated project for 2021 (as it was in 2020). Again, we don’t really know when Avengers Campus will open at Disney’s California Adventure, but we want to be first in line when it does.