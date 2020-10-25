Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” Wraps Filming

by | Oct 25, 2020 4:09 PM Pacific Time

Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu and director Destin Daniel Cretton shared posts on their Instagram accounts announcing that they have wrapped filming on the upcoming addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

  • Liu shared the image above on his Instagram, along with the message “We made a baby!!! We can’t wait to introduce him to the world in 9 months.”
  • Cretton also shared a post, with the caption simply reading “WE. ARE. WRAPPED!”

More on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings:

  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was shot in Australia.
  • Shooting stalled back in March and the cast and crew needed to quarantine for 2-weeks when they arrived in Australia to resume production.
  • Shang-Chi made his comic book debut in 1973 and has been Marvel’s master of kung fu ever since.
  • The character’s story focuses on his relationship with his father, who closed him off from the outside world while he trained in the martial arts, only to release him later to do his bidding.
  • Shang-Chi would eventually learn that his father was not the mane he thought he was.
  • The film will feature Tony Leung as “the real” Mandarin. He will be joined by Simu Liu in the title role and Awkwafina a yet-unknown role.
  • Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is scheduled for release on July 9, 2021.

ICYMI – More Marvel news:

  • The Marvel Design Vault has launched a brand new monthly t-shirt club with some exclusive designs for members.
  • All through the month of October, shopDisney will highlight a Marvel hero or team of heroes as part of Marvel Mania! Fans can purchase new shopDisney releases, awesome collectibles, heroic attire and more spotlighting the powerful characters we all love. This week it’s all about a team of mutants who call themselves the X-Men in honor of the leader, Charles Xavier.
  • Marvel Comics will reveal the story of Maestro’s rise to power in a new series called “Maestro: War & Pax” this January.
 
 
