Marvel Design Vault Launches New Monthly T-Shirt Club

It’s time for True Believers everywhere to hero up. The Marvel Design Vault has launched a brand new monthly t-shirt club with some exclusive designs for members.
- Marvel shared a look at their brand new monthly t-shirt club.
- Prospective members can simply choose either a men or women’s fit size for their shirt and then simply wait for it to be delivered right to their door.
- Each shipment will contain one thoughtfully curated Marvel t-shirt, celebrating a vast universe of beloved Marvel characters.
- Those who subscribe before the end of the month will receive October’s shirt, of which Marvel shared a small tease.
- Members will then receive a new shirt in November and then another in December.
- All shirts will ship for free.
- Subscribers will be able to cancel at any time.
- You can subscribe to the new monthly Marvel t-shirt club here.
- And head over to the Marvel Design Vault to see all kinds of great Marvel merchandise.
ICYMI – More Marvel news:
- All through the month of October, shopDisney will highlight a Marvel hero or team of heroes as part of Marvel Mania! Fans can purchase new shopDisney releases, awesome collectibles, heroic attire and more spotlighting the powerful characters we all love. This week it’s all about a team of mutants who call themselves the X-Men in honor of the leader, Charles Xavier.
- Marvel Comics will reveal the story of Maestro’s rise to power in a new series called “Maestro: War & Pax” this January.
- While we have to wait a bit longer for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier series to debut on Disney+, fans can start adding themed items to their Marvel collection. Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Falcon & The Winter Soldier Captain America Role-Play Shield is a full-size replica inspired by the series. Pre-orders for the prized collectible are available now with deliveries anticipated in January 2021.