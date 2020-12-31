A Special New Year’s Eve Dessert Is Available at EPCOT’s Sunshine Seasons for Today Only

What has become a tradition for holidays and special events, Disney has released a special limited-time-only dessert. This one is called “Stroke of Midnight” and is available at EPCOT’s Sunshine Seasons to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

The Stroke of Midnight dessert is a German chocolate chiffon cake and milk chocolate mousse filled with blackberry purée.

You can get it today only (12/31) at EPCOT’s Sunshine Seasons for $5.99.

If you’re staying home to celebrate 2021, Disney will be presenting a New Year’s Eve virtual viewing of “Fantasy in the Sky” fireworks tonight at 11:48 p.m. ET

Shanghai Disneyland celebrated 2021 earlier today, while also revealing their Fifth-Anniversary logo for the resort