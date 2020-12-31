Shanghai Disneyland Reveals Fifth Anniversary Logo During New Year’s Eve Fireworks Show

Shanghai Disney Resort celebrated the new year with a fireworks show at the Enchanted Storybook Castle that also included a surprise sneak peek at the fifth-anniversary logo for the park which opened in June 2016.

To celebrate the new year, Shanghai Disneyland held a special fireworks show “Ignite the New Year,” which included projections and the debut of new music.

The fifth-anniversary logo has a silhouette of the Enchanted Storybook Castle against the number five. The logo will appear around the park in various styles along with new characters and experiences.

“The Fifth Anniversary celebration will introduce guests to more surprises, treats, offerings and experiences than ever before, and guests will find enhancements at every turn, including an entirely new arrival experience that delivers a smoother, friendlier park entry even before the celebration officially starts.”

What They’re Saying:

Joe Schott, President and General Manager, Shanghai Disney Resort: “It has been an incredible five years and we are thrilled to be approaching such a significant milestone. We have been truly humbled by the warm welcome our guests have given us since our Grand Opening, and we cannot wait to give back to them with a spectacular assortment of magical moments, celebrations and so much more.”

We can’t wait to see what Shanghai Disneyland has in store for the anniversary. We’ll make sure to keep you all up-to-date with the new experiences coming to the resort in the near future for the celebration.