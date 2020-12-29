Shanghai Disney Resort and Skechers Announce Partnership, Parody of Brand to Appear in Zootopia-Themed Land

by | Dec 29, 2020 11:21 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

When Shanghai Disneyland’s Zootopia-themed land opens, guests visiting the park will encounter a new brand of athletic shoes: “SHI-KECHERS.” If the name seems familiar, it’s because they’re actually SKECHERS that have been given a new lion-esque logo to perfectly fit with the Zootopia theme!

What’s Happening:

  • Shanghai Disney Resort and SKECHERS have announced that the two brands have entered into a multi-year resort alliance.
  • As part of this new deal, SKECHERS will enjoy multiple brand presences across a number of events and locations at Shanghai Disney Resort including the Shanghai Disneyland park.
  • Here SKECHERS will debut their animal-inspired branding “SHI-KECHERS” in the Park’s upcoming Zootopia-themed land.
  • In this unique mammalian metropolis, guests will notice that the brand’s logo has been modified to feature a lion’s tail and mane – echoing the Chinese character for “lion” in its new name.
  • The all-new SHI-KECHERS logo was also unveiled today, having been specially designed for SKECHERS by the Walt Disney Imagineering Shanghai team.

More on the Alliance:

  • The resort alliance between Shanghai Disney Resort and SKECHERS has grown and developed from SKECHERS’ participation in the Disney Inspiration Run event that started in 2018.
  • The new alliance will continue to see SKECHERS involved as the presenting participant for one of the Disney Inspiration Run events each year during the alliance period.
  • The alliance will also see SKECHERS’ presence extend from Disneytown to Wishing Star Park, where a new running track featuring mile-markers and useful tips from SKECHERS is set to launch next spring.

More Disney and SKECHERS:

  • Earlier this month, SKECHERS launched a series of co-branded merchandise for fashionable performance wear.
  • The new products feature Mickey Mouse, and are currently available for purchase exclusively in the SKECHERS store in Disneytown.

What They’re Saying:

  • Joe Schott, President and General Manager, Shanghai Disney Resort: “Disney is well-known for its creativity and storytelling, two points that are clearly reflected in every aspect of our guest experience, including in the offerings we jointly develop with our alliance partners. We are excited to expand upon our well-established alliance with SKECHERS, through which, we will continue to promote healthy lifestyles among our guests, while also delivering even more innovative and immersive experiences – especially with the debut of the SHI-KECHERS brand appearing in the Zootopia-themed land when it opens.”
  • Willie Tan, CEO of SKECHERS China, South Korea and Southeast Asia: “We are thrilled about the numerous and varied collaboration opportunities with Shanghai Disney Resort, from promoting healthy lifestyles through the Disney Inspiration Run and training tips provided in Wishing Star Park, to entertaining and immersing guests in the upcoming Zootopia-themed land. We are also extremely pleased to help extend the Disney magic beyond the resort with the launch of our co-branded merchandise products for guests to wear in their daily lives.”
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed