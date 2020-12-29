Shanghai Disney Resort and Skechers Announce Partnership, Parody of Brand to Appear in Zootopia-Themed Land

When Shanghai Disneyland’s Zootopia-themed land opens, guests visiting the park will encounter a new brand of athletic shoes: “SHI-KECHERS.” If the name seems familiar, it’s because they’re actually SKECHERS that have been given a new lion-esque logo to perfectly fit with the Zootopia theme!

What’s Happening:

Shanghai Disney Resort

As part of this new deal, SKECHERS will enjoy multiple brand presences across a number of events and locations at Shanghai Disney Resort including the Shanghai Disneyland

Here SKECHERS will debut their animal-inspired branding “SHI-KECHERS” in the Park’s upcoming Zootopia-themed land

In this unique mammalian metropolis, guests will notice that the brand’s logo has been modified to feature a lion’s tail and mane – echoing the Chinese character for “lion” in its new name.

The all-new SHI-KECHERS logo was also unveiled today, having been specially designed for SKECHERS by the Walt Disney Imagineering Shanghai team.

More on the Alliance:

The resort alliance between Shanghai Disney Resort and SKECHERS has grown and developed from SKECHERS’ participation in the Disney Inspiration Run event that started in 2018.

The new alliance will continue to see SKECHERS involved as the presenting participant for one of the Disney Inspiration Run events each year during the alliance period.

The alliance will also see SKECHERS’ presence extend from Disneytown to Wishing Star Park, where a new running track featuring mile-markers and useful tips from SKECHERS is set to launch next spring.

More Disney and SKECHERS:

Earlier this month, SKECHERS launched a series of co-branded merchandise for fashionable performance wear.

The new products feature Mickey Mouse, and are currently available for purchase exclusively in the SKECHERS store in Disneytown.

What They’re Saying:

Joe Schott, President and General Manager, Shanghai Disney Resort: “Disney is well-known for its creativity and storytelling, two points that are clearly reflected in every aspect of our guest experience, including in the offerings we jointly develop with our alliance partners. We are excited to expand upon our well-established alliance with SKECHERS, through which, we will continue to promote healthy lifestyles among our guests, while also delivering even more innovative and immersive experiences – especially with the debut of the SHI-KECHERS brand appearing in the Zootopia-themed land when it opens.”

Willie Tan, CEO of SKECHERS China, South Korea and Southeast Asia: "We are thrilled about the numerous and varied collaboration opportunities with Shanghai Disney Resort, from promoting healthy lifestyles through the Disney Inspiration Run and training tips provided in Wishing Star Park, to entertaining and immersing guests in the upcoming Zootopia-themed land. We are also extremely pleased to help extend the Disney magic beyond the resort with the launch of our co-branded merchandise products for guests to wear in their daily lives."