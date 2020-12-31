Filmmakers, Pixar Artists, and More to Live Tweet During “Soul” Watch Party January 1st

Whether you’ve yet to watch Soul, or are ready for another viewing, tomorrow is the best day to stream the film! Not only is it a great way to welcome 2021, but Pixar filmmakers will be providing commentary during Disney’s next Watch Party!
What’s Happening:
- Disney announced on Twitter that tomorrow, they’ll be hosting a Watch Party for Pixar’s Soul featuring some of the filmmakers behind the project.
- Fans who wish to participate in the Watch Party can start streaming the movie on Disney+ at 3pm ET/12pm PT and then follow along on Twitter.
Start your year with Soul ✨ Tomorrow at 12:00pm PT, join filmmakers, @Pixar artists and special guests for the #PixarSoul watch party! pic.twitter.com/AtLMFtWRHx
— Soul (@PixarSoul) December 31, 2020
- Throughout the Watch Party, Pixar’s special guests will add commentary, fun facts, and interesting tidbits about the movie giving fans a glimpse inside the Pixar process.
- Join the fun by tweeting and following #PixarSoul hashtag!
The film made its streaming debut on Disney+ on December 25th.