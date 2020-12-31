Meet the Social Media Stars Who Helped Create “Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical”

We’re just a day away from possibly the most unlikely musical event in recent memory. Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical will stream tomorrow night and Playbill introduced us to the social media stars who played a role in making this all happen.
- Playbill reached out to each of the social media stars who had a hand in making Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical a reality.
- Here is a list of the creators and what they’ve done for the show:
- Danny K. Bernstein – Wrote the music to “Ego’s Flashback”
- Gabbi Bolt – Wrote the song “Trash Is ur Treasure”
- RJ Christian – Wrote the song “Ratatouille”
- Nathan Fosbinder – Wrote the song “Anyone Can Cook”
- Emily Jacobsen – Wrote the song “Ode to Remy”
- Sophia James – Wrote the song “I Knew I Smelled a Rat”
- Katie Johantgen – Created “Ego’s Flashback”
- JJ Niemann – Created skits around the Ratatouille songs on TikTok
- Alec Powell – Created the overture for the show
- Blake Rouse – Wrote the song “The Rates Way of Life”
- Christopher Routh – Designed set models for six songs
- Jess Siswick – Created the poster key art for the show
- Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, which is also being referred to as “Ratatousical,” will stream on TodayTix on January 1, 2021, at 7:00 pm ET and it will be available for 72 hours.
- Tickets are available now for $5 and all proceeds will benefit The Actors Fund, which aids entertainment industry workers.
About Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical:
- Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical stemmed from a TikTok trend in which users created songs for the popular Disney-Pixar film.
- After an incredible number of views of the various song and dance routines created on the platform, we learned earlier this month that Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical would be coming thanks to Seaview Productions.
- The “Ode to Remy” song started it all on August 10th, 2020 by TikTok user Em Jaccs.
- Since then, many songs have been made, dance numbers performed, and sets designed.
- Another song comes from Rocky Paterra titled “Lin Meets Ratatouille.”
- There was even a Playbill created you can view here.
- Earlier this week, the star-studded cast for the musical event was revealed.