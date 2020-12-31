Meet the Social Media Stars Who Helped Create “Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical”

We’re just a day away from possibly the most unlikely musical event in recent memory. Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical will stream tomorrow night and Playbill introduced us to the social media stars who played a role in making this all happen.

Playbill reached out to each of the social media stars who had a hand in making Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical a reality.

a reality. Here is a list of the creators and what they’ve done for the show: Danny K. Bernstein – Wrote the music to “Ego’s Flashback” Gabbi Bolt – Wrote the song “Trash Is ur Treasure” RJ Christian – Wrote the song “Ratatouille” Nathan Fosbinder – Wrote the song “Anyone Can Cook” Emily Jacobsen – Wrote the song “Ode to Remy” Sophia James – Wrote the song “I Knew I Smelled a Rat” Katie Johantgen – Created “Ego’s Flashback” JJ Niemann – Created skits around the Ratatouille songs on TikTok Alec Powell – Created the overture for the show Blake Rouse – Wrote the song “The Rates Way of Life” Christopher Routh – Designed set models for six songs Jess Siswick – Created the poster key art for the show

To learn more about the creators of the show, check out their full interviews with Playbill

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical , which is also being referred to as “Ratatousical,” will stream on TodayTix

, which is also being referred to as “Ratatousical,” will stream on Tickets are available now

About Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical: