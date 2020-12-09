The Rat of All My Dreams. “Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical” is Coming Soon and Tickets are Available Now

Why hasn’t Ratatouille, the 2007 Pixar animated movie, been on Broadway? It’s a question many TikTok users have wondered and decided, why not make our own? After an incredible number of views of the various song and dance routines created on the platform, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical is coming thanks to Seaview Productions.

What’s Happening:

Playbill Ratatouille streaming concert titled Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical is being held to benefit The Actors Fund.

streaming concert titled is being held to benefit The Actors Fund. The special will stream on TodayTix

Details on the Cast and Crew will be released at a later date.

Currently, there is no decision on what musical numbers will be considered for the special, but there are quite a few to choose from on TikTok.

About Ratatouille The Musical:

What They’re Saying:

Lizzy Hale, senior manager of content at TikTok US: “It has been magical to watch the TikTok community create and embrace the #RatatouilleMusical. From @e_jaccs’ original ‘Ode to Remy’ to @shoeboxmusicals’ set designs, seeing the endless creativity of the platform and the wider community rallying around it has inspired and driven a new forum for theater lovers to express themselves, participate, and enjoy the show.”

“It has been magical to watch the TikTok community create and embrace the #RatatouilleMusical. From @e_jaccs’ original ‘Ode to Remy’ to @shoeboxmusicals’ set designs, seeing the endless creativity of the platform and the wider community rallying around it has inspired and driven a new forum for theater lovers to express themselves, participate, and enjoy the show.” Greg Noble, Seaview CEO: “Finding new outlets for creative collaboration has never been more imperative than it is right now. We can’t wait to share what these remarkable creators have dreamt up which will now allow them to benefit other artists through the vital work of The Actors Fund.”

Tickets are available now via TodayTix.