“Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical” Sets All-Star Cast

The once-fictional Ratatouille musical just keeps getting more and more exciting. An all-star cast has been set for the upcoming Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, including an array of Broadway and television stars.
- The cast for Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical includes:
- Wayne Brady as Django
- Tituss Burgess as Remy
- Kevin Chamberlin as Auguste Gusteau
- Andre De Shields as Anton Ego
- Andrew Barth Feldman as Alfredo Linguini
- Adam Lambert as Emile
- Priscilla Lopez as Mabel
- Ashley Park as Colette Tatou
- Owen Tabaka as young Anton Ego
- Mary Testa as Skinner
- The cast will also include:
- Adrianna Hicks
- Cori Jaskier
- Raymond J. Lee
- John Michael Lyles
- Courtney Mack
- Mallory Maedke
- Talia Suskauer
- Anna Uzele
- Nikisha Williams
- Joy Woods
- JJ Niemann
- Samantha Pauly
- Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, which is also being referred to as “Ratatousical,” will stream on TodayTix on January 1, 2021, at 7:00 pm ET and it will be available for 72 hours.
- Tickets are available now for $5 and all proceeds will benefit The Actors Fund, which aids entertainment industry workers.
- Currently, there is no decision on what musical numbers will be considered for the special, but there are quite a few to choose from on TikTok.
About Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical:
- Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical stemmed from a TikTok trend in which users created songs for the popular Disney-Pixar film.
- After an incredible number of views of the various song and dance routines created on the platform, we learned earlier this month that Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical would be coming thanks to Seaview Productions.
- The “Ode to Remy” song started it all on August 10th, 2020 by TikTok user Em Jaccs.
- Since then, many songs have been made, dance numbers performed, and sets designed.
- Another song comes from Rocky Paterra titled “Lin Meets Ratatouille.”
- There was even a Playbill created you can view here.