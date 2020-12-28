“Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical” Sets All-Star Cast

The once-fictional Ratatouille musical just keeps getting more and more exciting. An all-star cast has been set for the upcoming Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, including an array of Broadway and television stars.

The cast for Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical includes: Wayne Brady as Django Tituss Burgess as Remy Kevin Chamberlin as Auguste Gusteau Andre De Shields as Anton Ego Andrew Barth Feldman as Alfredo Linguini Adam Lambert as Emile Priscilla Lopez as Mabel Ashley Park as Colette Tatou Owen Tabaka as young Anton Ego Mary Testa as Skinner

includes: The cast will also include: Adrianna Hicks Cori Jaskier Raymond J. Lee John Michael Lyles Courtney Mack Mallory Maedke Talia Suskauer Anna Uzele Nikisha Williams Joy Woods JJ Niemann Samantha Pauly

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical , which is also being referred to as “Ratatousical,” will stream on TodayTix

, which is also being referred to as “Ratatousical,” will stream on Tickets are available now

Currently, there is no decision on what musical numbers will be considered for the special, but there are quite a few to choose from on TikTok.

About Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical: