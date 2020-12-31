Marvel Cinematic Universe Music Performed in New Year’s Celebration in China

The music of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is beloved all over the world. Case in point, this Chinese orchestra performed the iconic Avengers theme, delighting a crowd of Marvel Studios fans.
- The musical event was hosted by Chinese bilibili as a celebration to ring in 2021.
- The orchestra performed composer Alan Silvestri’s Avengers theme, which has been used in multiple MCU films and has become one of the most iconic film scores in recent memory.
- The show also featured some captivating special effects, including the Marvel Studios logo done with lasers.
- The show ended with logos from upcoming Marvel Studios films:
