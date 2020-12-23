Marvel Comics Launching “Black Knight: Curse of the Ebony Blade” Series This March

Following January’s KING IN BLACK: BLACK KNIGHT, acclaimed writer Simon Spurrier (X-Men Legacy, X-Force) will continue to pen the legend of the Black Knight in a brand-new series. Launching in March, BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE will further expand the fascinating mythology behind the cursed hero and introduce his adventures to a new generation of fans.

Holding up the legacy of the Black Night is Dane Whitman who knows all too well that welding the magical Ebony Blade comes at a terrible price: an insatiable lust for blood and mayhem that constantly threatens to swallow its owner in darkness. Will that be Dane’s fate?

Following his epic battle against the KING IN BLACK, a reinvigorated Dane has a greater sense of purpose than ever before.

But his sword is the key to a new enemy’s evil plan and only the Black Knight can prevent the coming death and destruction.

This conflict spanning mythical Camelot to modern-day NYC will test Dane like never before and challenge everything he believes about himself, the Ebony Blade, and the entire history of the Black Knight.

Don’t miss history in the making as this fan-favorite Avenger takes his rightful place as a major player in the Marvel Universe!

Joining Spurrier will be artist Sergio Dávila. Known for his work on books like Wonder Woman, BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE will mark Dávila’s grand debut at Marvel Comics.

Venture once again into the unforgettable saga of Dane Whitman when BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE launches in March.

