Marvel Reveals Spider-Man’s Newest Costume

Over the years, Spider-Man has donned a host of iconic costumes from his classics digs to the black suit to Iron Spider. In 2021, everyone’s favorite wallcrawler will get a brand-new costume to add to his legendary wardrobe and today, Marvel gave us our first look at his new threads.
- Following the traumatic events of “Sin’s Rising,” Peter Parker will need a new suit for his faceoff against Kingpin in the next arc of writer Nick Spencer’s hit run.
- This new look is designed by artist Dustin Weaver and is unlike any that Peter Parker has worn before.
- This top-secret costume will debut in March’s issues of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #62.
- Marvel also shared a look at a variant cover featuring Spidey’s new look.
What they’re saying:
- Artist Dustin Weaver: “This design was really a collaborative effort between Nick Spencer, Editor Nick Lowe, and I. They reined in the weirder and more tech-y features I was bringing and helped create something that I think is simple and both futuristic and classical. I can't wait to see Patrick Gleason really bring it to life!”
