Marvel Reveals Spider-Man’s Newest Costume

Over the years, Spider-Man has donned a host of iconic costumes from his classics digs to the black suit to Iron Spider. In 2021, everyone’s favorite wallcrawler will get a brand-new costume to add to his legendary wardrobe and today, Marvel gave us our first look at his new threads.

Following the traumatic events of “Sin’s Rising,” Peter Parker will need a new suit for his faceoff against Kingpin in the next arc of writer Nick Spencer’s hit run.

This new look is designed by artist Dustin Weaver and is unlike any that Peter Parker has worn before.

This top-secret costume will debut in March’s issues of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #62.

Marvel also shared a look at a variant cover featuring Spidey’s new look.

What they’re saying:

Artist Dustin Weaver: “This design was really a collaborative effort between Nick Spencer, Editor Nick Lowe, and I. They reined in the weirder and more tech-y features I was bringing and helped create something that I think is simple and both futuristic and classical. I can't wait to see Patrick Gleason really bring it to life!”

