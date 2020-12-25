Marvel Releases New “WandaVision” TV Spot

Marvel Studios unveiled a brand-new TV spot for the Disney+ original series WandaVision, which starts streaming on January 15th.
What’s Happening:
- A new TV spot for Marvel Studios’ WandaVision premiered today during the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration on ABC.
- The ad uses a lot of footage previously released, but features a scene where Wanda conjures wedding bands for the couple living together in TV land.
- The tone of the series seems like it will start as a sitcom and morph into a thrilling adventure where Wanda Maximoff and Vision try to break the alternate reality they’re trapped in.
- WandaVision is also the start of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as revealed during the Disney Investor Day.
About WandaVision:
Marvel Studios' captivating new series WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, and marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.
The Cast:
- Elizabeth Olsen
- Paul Bettany
- Kat Dennings
- Kathryn Hahn
- Randall Park
- Teyonah Parris