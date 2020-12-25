Marvel Releases New “WandaVision” TV Spot

Marvel Studios unveiled a brand-new TV spot for the Disney+ original series WandaVision, which starts streaming on January 15th.

What’s Happening:

About WandaVision:

Marvel Studios' captivating new series WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, and marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.