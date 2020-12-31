Learn How to Draw Miles Morales’ Spider Symbol with Artist Brian Crosby

Miles Morales has swung into the hearts of Marvel fans in recent years with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the recent Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales video game. Now, you can learn how to draw Miles’ slightly less iconic Spider-Man symbol.

Marvel shared a new video featuring artist Brian Crosby giving a lesson on how to draw Miles Morales’ Spider-Man symbol.

The roughly 10-minute video gives step by step instructions for sketching the iconic logo.

Crosby’s work with Marvel includes art for Marvel’s “Disney Kingdoms: Seekers of the Weird” and “ Haunted Mansion

Check out the instructional video below:

ICYMI – More Marvel news: