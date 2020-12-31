Radio Disney Ends Live Commentator Broadcasts, Leaves Sirius XM Ahead of 2021 Closure

Earlier this month, Disney announced that their two radio stations, Radio Disney and Radio Disney Country, would cease operations in the first quarter of 2021. With the year drawing to a close, it appears that today was the last day of original content.
What’s Happening:
- Disney is ceasing operations of Radio Disney and Radio Disney Country in early 2021.
- Today appears to have been the last day of original programming, with the station’s official twitter account tweeting “Thanks for Listening” with a scrolling video of popular stars over the years including Sofia Carson, Selena Gomez, the Jonas Brothers, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, BTS and Taylor Swift.
Thanks for listening. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/o8RLmJ5q2P
— RADIO DISNEY (@radiodisney) December 31, 2020
- DJ Morgan Thompson also took to twitter to share that he recorded his last show for Radio Disney today along with his gratitude for the opportunities it offered.
Today was my final show at Radio Disney after the better part of a decade. Feeling incredibly proud of what we did and very Grateful for the opportunities and amazing people I’ve gotten to meet along the way. All rides must come to an end and this one was a blast. Thank you!
— Morgan Tompkins (@MorganTompkins) December 31, 2020
- Radio Disney has been removed from SiriusXM. While the channel is still there, it simply plays a recurring message that the station has been removed and listeners looking for similar offerings should check out Sirius XM Pop Hits (channel 2), Kidz Bop (channel 77) and Kids Place Live (channel 78).
- Disney also has a Radio Disney mobile app that streams both stations along with additional content. It will be going out of service on January 22nd, 2021, which could be the official closing date of the networks.
- Until Radio Disney and Radio Disney Country officially go off air in 2021, it seems that they will just play music with no hosted segments.
- Radio Disney first launched in 1996 in select markets and quickly grew nationwide, even developing its own awards show, the Radio Disney Music Awards, later renamed the ARDYs after the trophy, a golden Vinylmation with headphones.