New PeopleMover Toy Available at Walt Disney World

The Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover may still be closed over at Magic Kingdom, but now fans of the classic attraction can bring some of it home with them. We spotted a new PeopleMover while shopping today at Walt Disney World.

We found this new PeopleMover toy with Mickey and Minnie Mouse at MouseGear in EPCOT

The new toy features a hook up so you can link them together, though at this time we only spotted a vehicle with Mickey and Minnie. It seems likely there would eventually be more pieces added with other characters.

The PeopleMover toy is available now for $9.99.

