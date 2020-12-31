New PeopleMover Toy Available at Walt Disney World

The Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover may still be closed over at Magic Kingdom, but now fans of the classic attraction can bring some of it home with them. We spotted a new PeopleMover while shopping today at Walt Disney World.
- We found this new PeopleMover toy with Mickey and Minnie Mouse at MouseGear in EPCOT.
- The new toy features a hook up so you can link them together, though at this time we only spotted a vehicle with Mickey and Minnie. It seems likely there would eventually be more pieces added with other characters.
- The PeopleMover toy is available now for $9.99.
ICYMI – More Walt Disney World news:
- What has become a tradition for holidays and special events, Disney has released a special limited-time-only dessert. This one is called “Stroke of Midnight” and is available at EPCOT’s Sunshine Seasons to celebrate New Year’s Eve.
- Wouldn’t it be nice to just crush 2020 and erase it from the world? Of course we can’t do that, but the Animals at Walt Disney World are offering a bit of an alternative as they smush and tear through natural items in their environments labeled “2020.”
- Ending one year and welcoming another with fireworks has been a long standing tradition at Walt Disney World. This year however, Disney won’t be lighting up the nighttime sky with their signature displays. However, they are sharing a special pre-recorded presentation of “Fantasy in the Sky” so that fans across the nation can enjoy celebrating festively at home!
- The first day of 2021 is set to bring back some sense of normalcy with the return of park hopping to the parks of Walt Disney World, and a video posted to the WDW Cast and Community Facebook Page reminds us how to do it in the new, modified, way.