WDW Ambassadors Remind Guest and Cast Members How To Park Hop In Modified Way

The first day of 2021 is set to bring back some sense of normalcy with the return of park hopping to the parks of Walt Disney World, and a video posted to the WDW Cast and Community Facebook Page reminds us how to do it in the new, modified, way.

The Walt Disney World Ambassadors have taken to the WDW Cast and Community Facebook Page to remind guests (and visiting Cast Members) that Park Hopping is returning tomorrow, January 1st, as well as reinforce the modified way Park Hopping will work.

Before hopping is possible, guests will need to make a Park Pass reservation for the first park they plan to visit and will need to enter that park before being able to hop another.

Currently, Park Hopping guests will not need to make reservations for the other parks they wish to visit, but this is subject to change.

Another important change is that Park Hopping will only be available during certain hours. For example, the video states that Park Hopper hours will start at 2 p.m. each day and end at the park’s scheduled close time — but the ambassadors specifically mention that this can change.

Additionally, parks are subject to capacity restrictions. If one park is at capacity, like say Disney’s Hollywood Studios, guests will not be able to park hop to that location. Disney recommends that Park Hopping guests consult the My Disney Experience app for the latest Park Hopping hours and other information.

