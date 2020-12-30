Monorail Service to EPCOT Will Be Unavailable When Park Hopping Starts January 1, 2021

The Walt Disney World Resort has shared that the EPCOT monorail line will not be in service when the resort resumes Park Hopping on January 1, 2021.

What’s Happening:

Park Hopping is returning

Guests will be able to use complimentary park-to-park bus transportation as well as Disney Skyliner

The Park Hopper ability will be available to Guests who purchased a ticket or annual pass with Park Hopper benefits along with some changes.

Guests will need to make a Park Pass reservation for the first park they wish to visit that day. Once they have visited that first park, the ability to park hop will be allowed. No reservation will be needed for the second park visited, but it must be done after 2:00 p.m. ET.

It is unknown at this time when the EPCOT monorail line will resume operation.