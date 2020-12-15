Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Boarding Group Distribution Times Are Changing December 20th

Disney announced this morning that boarding group times will be changing for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at the Walt Disney World Resort starting December 20th.

“Beginning Sunday, December 20, our distribution times for virtual queue enrollment will be 7:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Keep in mind, to access the 1 p.m. virtual queue opportunity Guests must have a valid ticket or pass, a Disney Park Pass Reservation for Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and be inside the park. Access to a boarding group is subject to availability and not guaranteed.”

“As a reminder, only Guests with a Disney Park Pass reservation for Disney’s Hollywood Studios will be able to experience Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. When Park Hopper hours become available on January 1, 2021, Guests visiting from another theme park will not be able to request to join the virtual queue. We encourage these Guests to explore other areas of the park, including in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge where they may experience Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run among other offerings.”