Disney Is Offering a New Deal on Memory Maker Through June 2021

Disney has announced a new Memory Maker offer that gives you unlimited Disney PhotoPass photos and videos through June 18th, 2021 at no extra cost instead of the standard 30-day window.

With Memory Maker, Guests are able to use the Disney PhotoPass service available at all parks including Disney Springs

With the new offer, if you purchase Memory Maker any time from January 4 through May 19, 2021, you can download all of your photos and videos through June 18, 2021, at no extra cost.

Memory Maker is usually limited to a 30-day window for downloads so if you’re planning multiple trips to the Walt Disney World

Also, keep in mind that photos and videos expire 45-days after upload, so if you take advantage of the offer, make sure to continue downloading your media when possible.

You can learn more about Disney’s Memory Maker service here.