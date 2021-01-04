Disney Is Offering a New Deal on Memory Maker Through June 2021

Disney has announced a new Memory Maker offer that gives you unlimited Disney PhotoPass photos and videos through June 18th, 2021 at no extra cost instead of the standard 30-day window.
- With Memory Maker, Guests are able to use the Disney PhotoPass service available at all parks including Disney Springs where a Cast Member takes your photos with their own professional cameras, along with any in-ride photos and videos.
- With the new offer, if you purchase Memory Maker any time from January 4 through May 19, 2021, you can download all of your photos and videos through June 18, 2021, at no extra cost.
- Memory Maker is usually limited to a 30-day window for downloads so if you’re planning multiple trips to the Walt Disney World Resort through June, this can be a great deal.
- Also, keep in mind that photos and videos expire 45-days after upload, so if you take advantage of the offer, make sure to continue downloading your media when possible.
You can learn more about Disney’s Memory Maker service here.