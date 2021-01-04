LEGOLAND Florida Resort Brings Back FREE Preschooler Pass to Kick off its Tenth Birthday in 2021

To help kick off their 10th birthday celebrations, LEGOLAND Florida is bringing back the free Preschooler Pass for children ages 3 and 4 to receive 12 months of admission to both the Theme Park and the Water Park.
What’s Happening:
- LEGOLAND Florida Resort’s free Preschooler Pass, available for a limited time from January 4 through February 3, 2021, will grant Florida Resident children ages 3-years-old and 4-years-old 12 months of admission to both LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park and Water Park PLUS access to select events.
- Both LEGOLAND Theme Park and Water Park are built for kids to take the lead, full of immersive experiences to suit all guests, and with over 60 percent of the theme parks’ rides built for guests 40 inches or taller, there’s a whole host of attractions perfect for Preschoolers! The Florida Prepaid Schoolhouse is a favorite attraction among preschoolers. As an indoor play area, the Schoolhouse features a stage, school-themed play equipment, DUPLO brick play areas and a touchscreen where children can practice numbers and letters while exploring exciting future careers, from marine biologists to teachers.
- 2021 will be an incredible year for pint-sized pirates and preschool playmates at the Resort, as LEGOLAND celebrates 10 Years of Awesome! The limited-time-offer pass grants admission to select 2021 events, including our all-new PirateFest Weekends in February and returning favorites like LEGO Friends Weekends and Heroes Weekends.
- LEGOLAND Florida Resort’s Preschooler Pass will be available for a limited time at the Front Gate Will Call window only. Guests must bring a copy of their child’s birth certificate or travel passport for proof of age. The Preschooler Pass is available exclusively for Florida Residents aged 3-years-old or 4-years-old. Children must be present when redeeming the Preschooler Pass at the ticket window. Guests ages 2-years-old and under will continue to receive free admission.
- Parents and family members can also enjoy it all with an Awesomer Annual Pass for less than thirteen dollars a month with no down payment. Awesomer Annual Passes include unlimited access to the theme park, water park, seasonal events and free standard parking with no blockout dates, including the debut of our all-new Brickbeard’s Watersports Stunt Show on February 12, 2021.