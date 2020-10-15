LEGOLAND Florida To Celebrate 10th Anniversary Through 2021 With New Shows, Attractions, Events and Special 2011 Pricing

LEGOLAND Florida is prepped and ready to celebrate their 10th anniversary and to do so, is turning the time machine back to 2011 to celebrate with special pricing and whole slew of new things coming to the Florida resort.

What’s Happening:

LEGOLAND Florida

While building a LEGO model featuring the year of 2020, LEGO Pirate Brickbeard comes in and smashes the model, implying that we need to get to next year already. 2021 just happens to be the 10th anniversary of the park, and the video announces what we get to look forward to to help celebrate.

For starters, they announced that an Annual Pass to LEGOLAND Florida will revert back to its 2011 price of $99.00

They also announced the largest LEGO birthday cake in the world would be built at the park.

While the specifics of the celebration events are still unclear, the video made mention of numerous things coming to the park next year, including: New Water Sports Stunt Show New PirateFest Weekends New Master Builder Experience New LEGO Friends Event New 4-D Movie Miniland Shade Structures New LEGO City Models Summer Celebration New LEGO City Stage Show And an Awesome 10th Birthday Party

