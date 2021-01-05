SeaWorld Orlando Offering Inside Look Program on Select Weekends This Month

Animal lovers who want to know more about caring for the marine life at SeaWorld are in luck as the Orlando resort is allowing guests to go behind the scenes this month with their SeaWorld Inside Look program.

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld Orlando

On Saturdays and Sundays this month—January 9-17th, the park will offer their SeaWorld Inside Look

The Inside Look program will be available at six locations throughout the park where guests can see and hear first hand what it takes to care for these animals.

Whether guests want to know more about working for the SeaWorld Rescue Team or just see the topside of a shark aquarium, Inside Look will showcase the team members who work hard to maintain a premier zoological institution like SeaWorld Orlando

Good to Know:

Animals, caregivers, and activities in each area may differ day to day.

All guests with existing tickets, Fun Cards, or Annual Passes must make a reservation to visit in advance in order to manage park capacity and maintain physical distancing.

SeaWorld is committed to the health and safety of our guests, employees, and the animals in their care.

The resort has worked with state and local health officials to enhance health, safety and cleanliness standards.

