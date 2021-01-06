Disney Shares Foodie Guide for Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

Not that the holiday season has come and gone at Walt Disney World Resort, the Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is right around the corner. The Disney Parks Blog shared the foodie guide for the upcoming festival over at EPCOT, which begins on January 8.

Decadent Delights (Promenade Refreshments)

Food Items:

Raspberry Soft-serve Ice Cream (New)

Lemon Soft-serve Ice Cream (New)

Artist Palette Cookie

Beverages:

North Coast Brewing Co. Scrimshaw Pilsner, Fort Bragg, CA

M.I.A. Beer Company Deco IPA, Doral, FL

Saugatuck Brewing Co. Peanut Butter Porter, Douglas, MI

Beer Flight also available

Refreshment Port (Showcase Plaza)

Food Items:

Lobster Poutine: Lobster, Lobster Bisque Cheese Sauce, Pickled Jalapeños, and Citrus Cream (NEW)

Beverages:

Barrel of Monks Brewing Raspberry Beret, Boca Raton, FL (NEW)

Spottswoode Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley, CA

Citrus Blossom (Showcase Plaza)

Beverages:

Orange Cream Shake in a Souvenir Orange Bird Sipper Cup (non-alcoholic)

Lost Coast Brewery Tangerine Wheat Ale, Eureka, CA

Florida Orange Groves Winery Selections Key Limen Strawberry Blush Orange Sunshine Sparkling Key Lime Sparkling Cranberry Sparkling Blueberry



The Deconstructed Dish (Showcase Plaza)

Food Items:

Deconstructed Reuben: Rye Popover, Corned Beef, Gryuère Panna Cotta, and Brined Brussels Sprouts with Broken Thousand Island Dressing

Deconstructed BLT: Crispy Pork Belly, Soft-poached Egg, Brioche, Watercress Espuma, and Tomato Jam

Deconstructed Strawberry Cheesecake: Whipped New York-style Cheesecake with Fresh Florida Strawberries and Sugar Cookies

Beverages:

Rainboba: Fruit Bursting Boba with Sparkling Water (non-alcoholic)

Deconstructed Breakfast: Twinings of London® Chai Tea Shake with Maple Syrup garnished with a Waffle Crisp and Candied Bacon (Non-alcoholic)

Deconstructed Breakfast: Twinings of London® Chai Tea Shake with Cream Bourbon garnished with a Waffle Crisp and Candied Bacon

Pop Eats (Showcase Plaza)

Food Items:

Tomato Soup with Grilled Cheese (New)

Tomato Soup with French Onion and Bacon Grilled Cheese (New)

Shrimp Ceviche with Lime Mint Foam (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)

Almond Frangipane Cake layered with Raspberry Jam and Belgian Chocolate

Pop’t Art: Modern-designed Sugar Cookie with Strawberry Filling

Beverages:

#RainbowSherbetGlitterDreamAle by Playalinda Brewing Co., Titusville, FL

Popping Bubbles Cocktail

Tomato Soup Can Bloody Mary

Refreshment Outpost

Food Items:

Plant-based Bratwurst with Spicy Turmeric Aïoli, Coffee Barbecue Jackfruit, and Slaw

Warm Brown Sugar-stuffed Pretzel with Banana Soft-serve Ice Cream and Chocolate Sauce

Beverages:

Frozen Slushy Coca-Cola® or Minute Maid® Lemonade in a Souvenir Spike The Bee Sipper Cup (non-alcoholic)

Playalinda Brewing Co. Blue Raspberry Blonde, Titusville, FL (New)

Cuisine Classique

Food Items:

Red Wine-braised Beef Short Rib with Parsnip Purée, Broccolini, Baby Tomatoes, and Aged Balsamic

Coq au Vin: Chicken Roulade with Violet Mustard, Candied Carrots, Pancetta Crisp, Marble Potatoes, and Beurre Rouge Sauce (New)

Opera Cake: Almond Joconde, Coffee Buttercream, and Chocolate Ganache (New)

Artist Palette Jumbo Chocolate-Chip Cookie

Beverages:

3 Daughters Brewing Rosé Hard Cider, St. Petersburg, FL

81Bay Brewing Rosé Blonde Ale, Tampa, FL

Frozen Rosé

Campo Viejo Rioja Reserva Art Series, Logrono, Spain

Domaine Savary Chablis, Burgundy

A Play on Rosé Flight

The Artist’s Table

Food Items:

Beef Wellington: Mushroom Duxelle, Prosciutto, and Puff Pastry with Red Wine Demi-Glace and Fennel Cream

Pan-Seared Scallop with Chorizo, Roasted Red Pepper Coulis, and Parmesan Crisp (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)

Artist Palette Jumbo Chocolate-Chip Cookie

Beverages:

SippingChocolate Flight: White, Milk, and Dark Chocolate (non-alcoholic)

Saugatuck Brewing Co. Neapolitan Milk Stout, Douglas, MI

Lexington Brewing Company Kentucky Vanilla Barrel Cream Ale, Lexington, KY

Lindemans Framboise Lambic, Belgium

Âme du Vin Côtes de Provence Rosé

Writer’s Block Pinot Noir, Lake County, CA

Symphony in Chocolate Flight: Mozart Cream Liqueurs paired with Sipping Chocolates

Beer Flight also available

Mosaic Canteen (Morocco)

Food Items:

Mediterranean Flatbread with Zaatar Pesto, Artichokes, Roasted Peppers, Sundried Tomatoes, and Fennel Cream (New)

Harissa-roasted Rack of Lamb with Baba Ganoush, Picholine Olives, Toybox Tomatoes, Preserved Lemons, and Pomegranate (New)

Mouskoutchou: Orange Cake with Cinnamon-Chocolate Mousse (Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine – Orange) (New)

Beverages:

1906 Reserva Especial Dark Amber Lager (New)

Maeloc Blackberry Hard Cider (New)

Vibrante & Vívido Food Studio (Between Morocco & France)

Food Items:

Chilled Seafood Cocktail with Octopus, Scallops, Shrimp, Black Garlic Aïoli, Tomato-Coconut Sauce, and Serrano-Lime Oil (New)

Blue Corn Pupusa-stuffed with Cheese and topped with Shredded Pork, Guajillo and Árbol Chile Sauce, Cabbage Slaw, and Aji Amarillo Crema (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)(Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine – Blue) (New)

Passion Fruit Mousse with Dragon Fruit Jam (New)

Beverages:

Coconut and Passion Fruit Smoothie (non-alcoholic) (New)

Frozen Piña Colada (New)

Passion Fruit Daiquiri (New)

Festival Favorites (World Showplace)

Food Items:

Remy’s Ratatouille with Eggplant, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Tomatoes, and Red Pepper Piperade (Plant-based) (Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine – Red) (New)

Charcuterie with Meats and Cheeses featuring Nueske’s® Applewood Smoked Beef

Lemon Blood-Orange Tart

Artist Palette Jumbo Chocolate-Chip Cookie

Beverages:

Blue Sky Black Cherry Boba Freeze (non-alcoholic)

3 Daughters Brewing Strawberry Blonde Nitro, St. Petersburg, FL

Breckenridge Brewery Nitro Vanilla Porter, Breckenridge, CO

M.I.A. Beer Company Milk Stout Nitro, Doral, FL

Cold Fashioned Coffee Cocktail

Neapolitan Beer Flight

The Painter’s Palate (World Showplace)

Food Items:

Prime Steak Tartare with Pickled Vegetables, Parsley Salad, Béarnaise Anglaise, and Sous Vide Quail Egg (New)

Salt-roasted Beet Tartare with Pickled Vegetables, Parsley Salad, and Béarnaise Aïoli (Plant-based) (New)

Pistachio Cake with Cherry Mousse and Morello Cherries (Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine – Green) (New)

Beverages:

Kalimotxo: Red Wine Cocktail with Pibb® Xtra (New)

Frozen Rusty Nail Cocktail (New)

Pinord La Dama Reserva Familiar Brut Rosé, Spain

Masterpiece Kitchen

Food Items

Wild Mushroom Risotto, Aged Parmesan, Truffle Shavings, and Zinfandel Reduction

Salmon and Cream Gâteau with Egg Yolk Cream, Paddlefish Caviar, and Micro-Herbs

Vanilla, Rose Water, and Pistachio Panna Cotta (Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine – Pink)

Beverages:

Weihenstephaner Original Lager, Freising, Germany

Perrier-Jouët Belle Époque Brut Champagne

The Meeker Vineyard Winemakers’ Handprint Merlot, Sonoma County, CA

Pinord La Dama Reserva Familiar Brut, Spain

Classic Sidecar with a Chocolate Twist

L’Art de la Cuisine Française (France)

Food Items:

Crème de Brie en Petit Pain: Warm Creamy Brie in a House-made Bread Bowl

Croissant à la Truffle Noir d’Hiver: Black Winter Truffle Croissant (New)

Moelleux à la Framboise et aux Chocolats Valrhona: Molten Chocolate and Raspberry Cake with Pure Origin Valrhona Chocolates (New)

Trio de Macarons: Assortment of Three House-made Macarons in a Gift Box

Beverages:

Frozen French Martini: Grey Goose, Vodka, Chambord Liqueur, Pineapple, Orange, and Grape Juice with Lemon-Lime Foam

Charles Lafite, Brut Méthode Traditionnelle Champenoise, French Sparkling Wine

Château La Gordonne, Vérité du Terroir, Côtes de Provence Rosé (New)

Bordeaux Merlot and Cabernet Blend, Baron des Chartrons, 2015 (New)

El Artista Hambriento (Mexico)

Food Items:

Chile Relleno: Fried Poblano Pepper filled with Flank Steak, Black Beans, and Tomatoes drizzled with a Poblano Cream Sauce (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)(New)

Pork Belly Pastor: Pastor-marinated Pork Belly atop Boniato Purée with Charred Pineapple and Crispy Cilantro (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)(New)

Taco de Chocolate: Chocolate Candy Shell filled with Mexican Chocolate Mousse with a touch of Chile topped with Tropical Fruit (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)(New)

Beverages:

Mexican Craft Beer: Tulum Artisanal Lager crafted with Citrus notes and made with Mexican Caribbean Seawater

Diego Pomegranate Margarita: Ojo de Tigre Mezcal, Pomegranate-Prickly Pear Juice, Blackcurrant Liqueur, and Rose Petal Liqueur with a Hibiscus Salt Rim

Frida Carrot Margarita: Casa Noble Blanco Tequila, Carrot Juice, Ginger Cordial, Lime Juice, and Agave Nectar

Goshiki (Japan)

Food Items:

Stone Garden: Red Bean Mousse with Chocolate Rocks and Arare Rice Cracker Pebbles (New)

Sushi Donut: Donut-shaped Sushi featuring Salmon, Tuna, Shrimp, Cucumber, and Sesame Seed over a decorated plate of Wasabi Aïoli, Sriracha, and Eel Sauce

Vegetable Gyoza: Vegetable-filled Spinach Gyoza with Tofu atop Mashed Potatoes with a Kamaboko Fish Cake, Pepper Strings and Tonkatsu Teriyaki Sauce

Beverages:

Haiku Draft Lager (New)

Masu Sake in a Traditional Personalized Wooden Cup

Pink Snow: Sake, Peach Schnapps, Cranberry Juice, and Calpico dusted with Snowflake Confetti (New)

The Painted Panda (China)

Food Items:

Old Shanghai Shi Zi Tou: Pork and Water Chestnut Meatballs served with Taro Root (New)

Sichuan Red Hot Mala Shrimp (New)

Beverages:

“Panda” Bubble Tea: Classic Milk Tea with Black and White Boba Pearls (non-alcoholic)

Jasmine Draft Beer

Fortune Cookie: ByeJoe Spirit, Amaretto, and Piña Colada Mix

Kung Fu Punch: Vodka and Triple Sec

Sea Butterfly: Butterfly Pea Flower infused Cocktail with Lychee Syrup, Vodka, Light Rum, and Magic Boba Pearls

L’Arte di Mangiare (Italy)

Food Items:

Arancini: Sweet Sausage fried Risotto Balls with Pomodoro Sauce (New)

L’Aragosta: Lobster Ravioli with Vanilla-Saffron Cream Sauce and Shredded Chili Peppers (New)

Bomboloni: Cream-filled Italian Doughnut with Raspberry Sauce and Powdered Sugar (New)

Beverages:

Peroni Pilsner

Pinot Grigio

Chianti

Prosecco

Rosa Regale

Moscato

Italian White Sangria with Prosecco

Italian Red Sangria with Cabernet Sauvignon

Italian Margarita with Tequila and Limoncello

AmarettoBellini: Amaretto, White Peach Purée, and Prosecco

Bergamotto: Italicus Rosolio Di Bergamotto, Prosecco, and Cerignola Olive

Funnel Cake

Red Velvet Funnel Cake topped with Cream Cheese Icing and Pixie Dust (New)

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company

Showcase Plaza – Caramel Canvas Latte: Artisan Latte with Peanut Butter Syrup, Caramel, and Dark Chocolate Sauce topped with SNICKERS® Original Candy Pieces paired with a doughnut

The American Adventure

Future World East – Starry Night Latte: Paint the sky with this Espresso beverage with Dulce de Leche, White Chocolate, and Dark Chocolate Sauce topped with MILKY WAY® Bar Pieces paired with a doughnut

Canada – Creative Twist Latte: Stretch your imagination with this Latte with Brown Butter Toffee Syrup and Swiss Chocolate Syrup topped with TWIX® Bar Pieces paired with a doughnut