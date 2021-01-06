January Disney Parks Wishables: Disney Parks Transportation, Mad Tea Party Attractions

Welcome to the first Wishables Wednesday of 2021! To start off the year, Disney is going big releasing not one but two collections! These series celebrate Disney Parks Transportation and Mad Tea Party and both include mystery chase variants for a total of 14 adorable micro plush.

What a way to welcome the new year! Disney Parks Wishables

This month, the mini plush characters are all about Disney Parks Transportation and the beloved attraction, Mad Tea Party.

As always, there are four mystery plush for each series as well as a standalone character. Additionally, both of these collections also include two mystery chase variants, so there are a lot of Wishables to bring home in January!

Each plush—standalone and mystery bag—retails for $9.99.

Disney Parks Transportation:

Toot, toot! Beep, beep! Disney transportation around the parks is here to pick up guests and show them the sights!

Joining the Disney Parks Wishables collections are the iconic forms of park transportation that shuttle guests from the parking lot to the gates and even those that do double duty as an attraction.

Transportation series includes: Monorail Riverboat Tram Locomotive Engine



Walt Disney World Monorail Red (chase)

Walt Disney World Monorail Blue (chase)

And the series wouldn’t be complete without a standalone plush!

The Main Street Trolley not only takes guests around the first land they encounter, it also gives them a glimpse of the past, to an era of simpler times.

Mad Tea Party:

Alice and friends have gathered for an unusual tea party, and you’re invited to join them!

This series features beloved characters from Alice in Wonderland

Series includes: Alice Cheshire Cat Mad Hatter Aqua Teacup



Purple Teacup (chase)

Yellow Teacup (chase)

Hiding in his pink teapot is Dormouse, who’s popped up to check out what all the madness is about.

The small creature’s head is just visible as he rises out of the teapot with the container’s lid serving as a hat!