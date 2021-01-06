January Disney Parks Wishables: Disney Parks Transportation, Mad Tea Party Attractions

by | Jan 6, 2021 10:42 AM Pacific Time

Welcome to the first Wishables Wednesday of 2021! To start off the year, Disney is going big releasing not one but two collections! These series celebrate Disney Parks Transportation and Mad Tea Party and both include mystery chase variants for a total of 14 adorable micro plush.

What’s Happening:

  • What a way to welcome the new year! Disney Parks Wishables are back for 2021 and Disney is starting this season with two super cute series.
  • This month, the mini plush characters are all about Disney Parks Transportation and the beloved attraction, Mad Tea Party.
  • As always, there are four mystery plush for each series as well as a standalone character. Additionally, both of these collections also include two mystery chase variants, so there are a lot of Wishables to bring home in January!
  • Each plush—standalone and mystery bag—retails for $9.99. The collections are available on shopDisney and at Disneyland and Walt Disney World resorts.

Disney Parks Transportation:

Disney Parks Wishables Mystery Plush – Transportation – Micro – $9.99

  • Toot, toot! Beep, beep! Disney transportation around the parks is here to pick up guests and show them the sights!
  • Joining the Disney Parks Wishables collections are the iconic forms of park transportation that shuttle guests from the parking lot to the gates and even those that do double duty as an attraction.
  • Transportation series includes:
    • Monorail
    • Riverboat
    • Tram
    • Locomotive Engine

  • Walt Disney World Monorail Red (chase)
  • Walt Disney World Monorail Blue (chase)

Main Street Trolley Disney Parks Wishables Plush – Transportation – Micro – $9.99

  • And the series wouldn’t be complete without a standalone plush!
  • The Main Street Trolley not only takes guests around the first land they encounter, it also gives them a glimpse of the past, to an era of simpler times.

Mad Tea Party:

Disney Parks Wishables Mystery Plush – Mad Tea Party – Micro – $9.99

  • Alice and friends have gathered for an unusual tea party, and you’re invited to join them!
  • This series features beloved characters from Alice in Wonderland who also represent the Mad Tea Party attraction at Disney Parks around the world.
  • Series includes:
    • Alice
    • Cheshire Cat
    • Mad Hatter
    • Aqua Teacup

  • Purple Teacup (chase)
  • Yellow Teacup (chase)

Dormouse Disney Parks Wishables Plush – Mad Tea Party – Micro – $9.99

  • Hiding in his pink teapot is Dormouse, who’s popped up to check out what all the madness is about.
  • The small creature’s head is just visible as he rises out of the teapot with the container’s lid serving as a hat!

