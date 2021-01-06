“Solar Opposites” Season 2 to Debut on Hulu on March 26

Hulu’s most-watched original comedy premiere, Solar Opposites, will be returning to the streaming service for a second season on March 26.
- Adult animated comedy series Solar Opposites returns with eight all-new episodes on March 26, only on Hulu.
- A Hulu Original series, Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.
- Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan are co-creators of Solar Opposites. The executive producers and writers are Justin Roiland, Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel.
- Solar Opposites is produced by 20th Century Fox Television for Hulu.
- Solar Opposites is an adult animated series with strong language.
- Our own Mike Celestino is one of those viewers, and you can check out his review here!